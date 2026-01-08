 Diva-Sawantwadi Express Timings At Roha Station Revised From January 12; Check Details Below
HomeMumbaiDiva-Sawantwadi Express Timings At Roha Station Revised From January 12; Check Details Below

Diva-Sawantwadi Express Timings At Roha Station Revised From January 12; Check Details Below

Train Nos. 10105/10106 Diva–Sawantwadi–Diva Express will have revised halt timings at Roha station starting January 12, 2026. 10105 will arrive at 08:50 hrs and 10106 at 17:05 hrs, with a 5-minute stop at the station. Passengers are advised to check updated schedules on the NTES app or the Indian Railways enquiry website.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 07:38 PM IST
article-image
Diva-Sawantwadi Express Timings At Roha Station Revised From January 12 | File Pic (Representative Image)

The timings of halt of Train no 10105/10106 Diva-Sawantwadi-Diva Express at Roha station will be revised with effect from Journey Commencing On 12.01.2026.

Details as follows:

10105 Diva- Sawantwadi Express will arrive Roha station at 08.50 hrs and

10106 Sawantwadi - Diva Express will arrive Roha station at 17.05 hrs

The trains will have a halt of 5 minutes

For details of timings at halts of this special please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers to please note the changes.

