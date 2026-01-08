Diva-Sawantwadi Express Timings At Roha Station Revised From January 12; Check Details Below

Diva-Sawantwadi Express Timings At Roha Station Revised From January 12 | File Pic (Representative Image)

The timings of halt of Train no 10105/10106 Diva-Sawantwadi-Diva Express at Roha station will be revised with effect from Journey Commencing On 12.01.2026.

Details as follows:

10105 Diva- Sawantwadi Express will arrive Roha station at 08.50 hrs and

10106 Sawantwadi - Diva Express will arrive Roha station at 17.05 hrs

The trains will have a halt of 5 minutes

For details of timings at halts of this special please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers to please note the changes.

