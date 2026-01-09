 Santacruz West Murder: Woman Arrested For Allegedly Killing Live-In Partner After Late-Night Dispute
Santacruz police arrested a 35-year-old woman for allegedly killing her partner during a late-night argument at her residence. Both women, employed as domestic helpers, were reportedly in a relationship. The accused stabbed the victim in the chest, leading to her death. Police registered a murder case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and remanded her till January 22.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
The Santacruz police have arrested a 35-year-old woman for allegedly murdering a 37-year-old woman in Santacruz West. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Santacruz police have arrested a 35-year-old woman for allegedly murdering a 37-year-old woman in Santacruz West. The incident took place on Wednesday night at the accused’s residence.

Victim Stabbed in Chest Following Alleged Argument

According to the police, the accused stabbed the victim in the chest with a knife, causing her death. Preliminary investigations revealed that the two women were in a relationship and that the murder was allegedly triggered by a petty dispute.

The deceased has been identified as Reshma Dhone, a resident of Navjeevan Society in Santacruz West. The accused has been identified as Kamta Kamble, also known as Priti, a resident of Fulwali Galli, Santacruz West. Both women were employed as domestic helpers.

Late-Night Argument Over Meeting Triggered Violence

As per the FIR, the incident occurred between 11.30 pm on Wednesday and 12 midnight at the accused’s residence. An argument broke out after the accused questioned the deceased over not meeting her. The argument escalated, following which Kamble allegedly stabbed Dhone in the chest with a knife, resulting in her death.

The Santacruz police registered a case against Kamble under Section 103 (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and arrested her immediately. She was produced before the court, which remanded her to police custody until January 22.

