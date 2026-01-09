'Main Gora Hoke Aaya Central Jail Se': 'Reel-Scrolling' 23-YO Claims He Was 'Prisoned' For 45 Days For Stopping Fight, Taking Injured To Hospital - VIDEO VIRAL

23-YO Claims He Was 'Prisoned' For 45 Days For Stopping Fight, Taking Injured To Hospital - VIDEO VIRAL |

Mumbai: A viral video featuring a 23-year-old man’s account of his 45-day stint in central jail has ignited a debate across social media platforms, raising concerns about the complexities of the Indian judicial and policing systems. The video, shared on Instagram by content creator Deepak Pareek, captures a candid conversation with the young man, who claims he was incarcerated after a 'good samaritan' act went wrong.

The individual explains that the incident began while he was at home, recovering from an illness and scrolling through social media reels. Hearing a commotion outside his residence, he went to investigate and found a violent dispute occurring among neighbours in his locality. While others reportedly stood by, he stepped in to separate the fighters and personally transported an injured person to the hospital.

However, the situation took a drastic turn the following day when police arrived to detain him. Despite his claims that he was only trying to help, he was allegedly accused of involvement in an attempted murder case. He spent the next 45 days in central jail, maintaining that the authorities were aware of his innocence but proceeded with the detention regardless.

Netizens Praise His Kindness & Positive Attitude

Netizens have lauded him for his positive attitude towards life even after facing so much hardship. Many also criticised the judicial system for what he faced despite being innocent. The viral video has gained over 9 million views on the internet. Meanwhile, in another video, he can also be discussing about his love life and praising his partner, who has been with him for over seven years and supported him throughout.

Life Inside Jail & The 'Gora' Comment

The young man’s description of his time behind bars has drawn major attention for its blend of hardship and humour. He described the prison food as 'terrible,' noting that meals often consisted of poorly cleaned, deep-fried fish or undercooked vegetables.

Despite the conditions, he claimed to have formed bonds with fellow inmates by acting as a mediator, teaching English and organising football games. His lighthearted remark that he Main gora hoke aaya (came out fairer) because he was kept away from the sun has since become a focal point of the viral video’s online traction.

