Panvel Municipal Corporation Observes Vigilance Awareness Week With Anti-Corruption Pledge

Panvel: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched Vigilance Awareness Week with an anti-corruption pledge, following directives from the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the State Government.

The week-long campaign, observed from October 27 to November 2, 2025, commenced with officers and employees taking the corruption eradication pledge in the corporation’s auditorium. Civic officials were urged to uphold the values of transparency, honesty, and integrity in public service.

Awareness Drives and School Activities Planned

As part of the week’s observance, the municipal corporation will conduct public awareness drives on anti-corruption through social and print media. Information boards highlighting the importance of vigilance and ethical conduct will be displayed at key public locations.

Additionally, schools under the corporation’s jurisdiction will host lectures, essay competitions, and discussions to encourage students to understand the significance of integrity and ethical governance from an early age.