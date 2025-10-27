Maharashtra News: MSRTC To Operate 1,150 Additional Buses For Kartik Ekadashi Pilgrimage In Pandharpur; Special Facilities Announced For Devotees

MSRTC to operate 1,150 additional buses for smooth travel of devotees during Kartik Ekadashi pilgrimage in Pandharpur | Representational Image

Mumbai: To facilitate smooth travel for devotees attending the Kartik Ekadashi pilgrimage in Pandharpur on November 2, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will operate 1,150 additional buses across the state. The announcement was made by Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik on Monday.

Special Services From October 28 To November 3

According to Sarnaik, the special bus services will run from October 28 to November 3, operating from MSRTC’s ‘Chandrabhaga’ pilgrimage bus station in Pandharpur. The facility features 17 platforms, parking for nearly 1,000 buses, and accommodation for on-duty staff and officers.

Dedicated Teams And Facilities For Women

"To ensure smooth operations, over 120 MSRTC employees will be deployed at the station on the main day of the pilgrimage. Special maintenance teams will be stationed outside the city to handle on-road repairs and vehicle breakdowns, while “Hirkani Rooms” have been set up at the bus station for pregnant and lactating women" he said.

Village-to-Pandharpur Direct Service

MSRTC will also provide direct bus services from villages to Pandharpur for groups of 40 or more devotees making collective bookings. Devotees are encouraged to use group reservations to avoid travel inconvenience.

According to an official, corporation will continue to offer fare discounts—50% concession for women and senior citizens, and free travel for passengers above 75 years of age.

During last year’s Kartik Yatra, MSRTC operated 1,055 additional buses, transporting around 3.72 lakh devotees and generating Rs 6 crore in revenue.

“This year too, thousands of MSRTC employees will work round the clock to ensure the safe and comfortable travel of lakhs of devotees visiting Pandharpur,” Sarnaik said.

