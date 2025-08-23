Mumbai: MMRDA Extends Last Metro Services Till Midnight On Lines 2A & 7 To Ease Ganeshotsav Rush

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis |

Mumbai: The MMRDA has announced that the last train services from both terminal stations Andheri West (Metro Line 2A) and Gundavali (Metro Line 7) will now depart at 12 hrs (midnight) instead of 11 hrs. This special arrangement will remain effective for 11 days, from 27th August to 6th September 2025, catering to increased passenger demand during the festivities.

MMRDA Extends Metro Services for Ganpati Devotees

This Ganpati season, with lakhs of devotees expected to visit pandals across the city, the MMRDA has introduced extended services on Metro Lines 2A & 7, ensuring safe, smooth, and reliable late-night travel for commuters throughout the festival.

Train Operations Plan

On Weekdays (Monday–Friday):

• 317 services (12 added to the earlier 305)

• Peak hours:, headway of 05:50 minutes

• Non-peak hours:, headway of 09:30 minutes

On Weekends (Saturday):

• 256 services (12 added to the earlier 244)

• peak hours headway of 08:06 minutes

• Non-peak hours: headway of 10:25 minutes

On Sundays:

• 229 services (12 added to the earlier 217)

• flat headway of 10 minutes

• Additional trains to be inducted if required to meet passenger demand

Maharashtra CM Promises Safe, Reliable Travel During Festivities

Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, said, “Ganesh Utsav is the soul of Maharashtra, and during these 11 days, millions of devotees travel across Mumbai to celebrate and seek Ganesha’s blessings. It is our responsibility to ensure they have safe and reliable transport till midnight. Metro is also a more reliable mode of transport in every weather for devotees. That is why we have decided to extend the last Metro services on Lines 2A and 7 till midnight from 27th August to 6th September. This initiative will not only give devotees more convenience to visit pandals across the city, but also reflects our vision of building a modern, world-class transport system for Mumbai one that is safe, efficient, and truly designed for the people.”

Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Chairman of MMRDA, “Ganesh Utsav is the pride of Maharashtra and holds a special place in the hearts of every Mumbaikar. During these days, lakhs of devotees travel across the city to be part of the celebrations, and it is our duty as a government to make their journey safe, smooth, and comfortable. By extending Metro services till midnight and strengthening operations, MMRDA is ensuring that people can participate in the festivities without worrying about travel. We are committed to preserving cultural traditions and delivering modern, world-class mobility solutions for the citizens of Mumbai”

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Commissioner, MMRDA Said, “Ganesh Utsav is Mumbai’s most cherished celebration, with lakhs of devotees travelling late into the night to seek Ganesha’s blessings. To support them, Metro Lines 2A and 7 will run till 12 midnight from 27th August to 6th September, instead of the usual 11 pm. During this period, trains will run more frequently during weekday peak hours and with a 10 minutes headway on Sundays ensuring safe, reliable, and convenient travel for all. In line with our vision of ‘Mumbai in Minutes’, this will also allow devotees, including Domestic and International travellers, to reach their favorite pandals in minutes without getting stuck in traffic, making their festive journeys smoother and more joyful.”

Rubal Agarwal, Managing Director, MMMOCL, said, “Ganesh Utsav brings lakhs of people onto the streets, and we want to make sure their travel is smooth and stress-free. That’s why we extended the last train on Metro Lines 2A and 7 till midnight and increased frequencies with trains during peak hours on weekdays and with flat headway of 10 minutes on Sundays. This will help us manage the festive rush better and give citizens a safe, reliable, and convenient option to reach their favourite pandals without getting stuck in traffic.”