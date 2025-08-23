Mumbai BJP Launches 350 Free ST Buses And Special Trains For Konkan Devotees Travelling Home For Ganeshotsav Festival

For devotees travelling to Konkan for Ganeshotsav, Mumbai BJP has arranged 350 free ST buses and train services. |

Mumbai: For devotees travelling to Konkan for Ganeshotsav, Mumbai BJP has arranged 350 free ST buses and train services. Today, Mumbai BJP President and State Cultural Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar flagged off the ST bus with the saffron flag, marking the beginning of this service.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: State Cabinet Minister and Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar says, "For Marathi and Konkan people who go to their villages to celebrate Ganesh Utsav, we have arranged more than 550 buses for today and tomorrow. People are happy about this. We will… pic.twitter.com/OGeBpHXUi7 — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2025

350 Buses Deployed for Konkan-Bound Devotees

Every year, Mumbai BJP extends travel support to Lord Ganesha devotees heading to Konkan by arranging ST buses. This year, the initiative has been scaled up with over 350 buses deployed. Starting today, these buses will depart from various parts of Mumbai to Konkan.

To oversee the smooth operation, a dedicated control center has been established at BKC, where the service was ceremoniously inaugurated with the traditional coconut-breaking ritual. MLA Sanjay Upadhyay, Suhas Adivarekar, Kamalakar Dalvi, Jitendra Raut and several party office bearers were present on the occasion.

BJP Leaders Coordinate Travel Across Mumbai

Speaking on the occasion, Adv. Ashish Shelar affirmed that the Bharatiya Janata Party has always been committed to serving Konkan residents and Ganesh devotees, extending every possible support to them. He highlighted that, in addition to 350 buses arranged by Mumbai BJP this year, a special train has also been introduced for Konkan-bound travellers during Ganeshotsav. Following discussions with the Union Railway Minister, more train services have been planned to ease the festive rush. He further noted that BJP MPs, MLAs and former corporators across Mumbai are actively coordinating transport facilities in their respective constituencies to ensure devotees reach their hometowns safely and comfortably.

On 25th August, a dedicated special train will also depart for Konkan as part of this initiative.