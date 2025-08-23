 Ganeshotsav 2025: Thane Market Sees Huge Rush Ahead Of Festival, Traffic Chaos Frustrates Commuters
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGaneshotsav 2025: Thane Market Sees Huge Rush Ahead Of Festival, Traffic Chaos Frustrates Commuters

Ganeshotsav 2025: Thane Market Sees Huge Rush Ahead Of Festival, Traffic Chaos Frustrates Commuters

As Ganesh Utsav approaches, the crowd near Thane Station grew even larger on Saturday, leading to significant traffic jams that especially affected buses and rickshaws carrying passengers from the station area.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 07:28 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI

Thane: As preparations for Ganeshotsav begin, citizens have started thronging the main market near Thane West Railway Station from Friday onwards to shop for festive items. The crowd grew even larger on Saturday, leading to significant traffic jams, particularly affecting buses and rickshaws carrying passengers from the station area.

The main market, which stretches from Thane Station to Jambhali Naka, is known for selling clothes, jewellery, festive decorations, and other items. During the festive season, additional hawkers also set up stalls, drawing even more shoppers, as reported by Loksatta.

Read Also
Ganeshutsav 2025: Thane Municipal Corporation Increases Number Of Artificial Immersion Ponds Across...
article-image

Currently, the market is flooded with Ganeshotsav-related materials, including cloth and plastic flower garlands, iron frames for decoration, and puja essentials. The decorative flower strips are priced between Rs 1000 to Rs 1200, according to the report. While iron frames start at Rs 1200 and above. Shoppers seem to prefer these lifelike decorations, contributing to the growing rush.

This festive crowd has led to severe congestion on major routes in Thane. TMT buses that usually operate from Court Naka to Thane Station via the market area are experiencing delays. Key internal roads such as Jambhali Naka, Talavpali, Rammaruti Road, and Gokhale Road are also witnessing heavy traffic, with rickshaws stuck in long jams.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Gurudevshri Rakeshji Stresses Self-Effort Alongside Guru's Guidance For Awakening Spiritual Consciousness
Mumbai: Gurudevshri Rakeshji Stresses Self-Effort Alongside Guru's Guidance For Awakening Spiritual Consciousness
VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP As ‘Bogus Janata Party’, Says Mahayuti Cannot Win Without Vote Fraud
VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP As ‘Bogus Janata Party’, Says Mahayuti Cannot Win Without Vote Fraud
Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Action Against Illegal Slaughterhouses In Sangli, Calls For Constant Monitoring
Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Action Against Illegal Slaughterhouses In Sangli, Calls For Constant Monitoring
2 Fatal Road Accidents In Kalyan & Bhiwandi Claim 2 Lives In 3 Days
2 Fatal Road Accidents In Kalyan & Bhiwandi Claim 2 Lives In 3 Days
Read Also
Good News For Thanekars! Automated Pod Taxi Trial To Begin In Thane; Aims To Improve City's Traffic...
article-image

The congestion has caused buses to reach the Satis Bridge stop late, leading to large crowds of waiting passengers. Buses heading towards Jambhali Naka are similarly affected.

On Saturday evening, the situation worsened, with commuters, especially the working class, spending 1.5 to 2 hours to cover what is normally a 15-minute journey. The traffic situation has left many frustrated and panicked ahead of the festival rush, as reported.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Gurudevshri Rakeshji Stresses Self-Effort Alongside Guru's Guidance For Awakening Spiritual...

Mumbai: Gurudevshri Rakeshji Stresses Self-Effort Alongside Guru's Guidance For Awakening Spiritual...

VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP As ‘Bogus Janata Party’, Says Mahayuti...

VIDEO: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray Slams BJP As ‘Bogus Janata Party’, Says Mahayuti...

Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Action Against Illegal Slaughterhouses In Sangli, Calls...

Maharashtra Human Rights Commission Orders Action Against Illegal Slaughterhouses In Sangli, Calls...

2 Fatal Road Accidents In Kalyan & Bhiwandi Claim 2 Lives In 3 Days

2 Fatal Road Accidents In Kalyan & Bhiwandi Claim 2 Lives In 3 Days

Mumbai News: Special NDPS Court Sentences Drug Offender To 15 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For...

Mumbai News: Special NDPS Court Sentences Drug Offender To 15 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For...