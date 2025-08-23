Ganeshotsav 2025: Thane Market Sees Huge Rush Ahead Of Festival, Traffic Chaos Frustrates Commuters

Representative Image | PTI

Thane: As preparations for Ganeshotsav begin, citizens have started thronging the main market near Thane West Railway Station from Friday onwards to shop for festive items. The crowd grew even larger on Saturday, leading to significant traffic jams, particularly affecting buses and rickshaws carrying passengers from the station area.

The main market, which stretches from Thane Station to Jambhali Naka, is known for selling clothes, jewellery, festive decorations, and other items. During the festive season, additional hawkers also set up stalls, drawing even more shoppers, as reported by Loksatta.

Currently, the market is flooded with Ganeshotsav-related materials, including cloth and plastic flower garlands, iron frames for decoration, and puja essentials. The decorative flower strips are priced between Rs 1000 to Rs 1200, according to the report. While iron frames start at Rs 1200 and above. Shoppers seem to prefer these lifelike decorations, contributing to the growing rush.

This festive crowd has led to severe congestion on major routes in Thane. TMT buses that usually operate from Court Naka to Thane Station via the market area are experiencing delays. Key internal roads such as Jambhali Naka, Talavpali, Rammaruti Road, and Gokhale Road are also witnessing heavy traffic, with rickshaws stuck in long jams.

The congestion has caused buses to reach the Satis Bridge stop late, leading to large crowds of waiting passengers. Buses heading towards Jambhali Naka are similarly affected.

On Saturday evening, the situation worsened, with commuters, especially the working class, spending 1.5 to 2 hours to cover what is normally a 15-minute journey. The traffic situation has left many frustrated and panicked ahead of the festival rush, as reported.