IN PICS: Mumbai Celebrates World Vada Pav Day As People Gather At CSMT To Enjoy Famous Street Food | FPJ| Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: On the occasion of World Vada Pav Day (August 23), people were seen enjoying Mumbai’s most loved street food, Vada Pav, near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station.

A photo taken at the spot shows a huge crowd gathered outside the iconic Aaram Vada Pav stall, one of the city’s most famous Vada Pav joints. People were seen relishing the snack, clicking pictures, and celebrating the day dedicated to Mumbai’s beloved street food.

What is World Vada Pav Day?

World Vada Pav Day is celebrated every year on August 23 to honour the humble yet legendary snack that has become a part of Mumbai’s food culture. Known as the "Burger of Mumbai," Vada Pav is not just a snack; it’s an emotion for many Mumbaikars. It's affordable, delicious, and easily available across the city, from street corners to railway stations.

Celebrations at Aaram Vada Pav

At Aaram Vada Pav, located right opposite the CSMT station, the atmosphere was lively and full of excitement. Long queues formed outside the stall, with people patiently waiting to grab a plate of their favourite snack. From office-goers and students, everyone was seen enjoying the delicious Vada Pav.

Nani Works Inside BMC Hospital, Mom Sells Vada Pav Outside: Mumbai Woman’s Heartfelt Tribute Wins Hearts Online

In another news story from Mumbai, in the busy streets outside Mumbai’s BMC Hospital, a small vada pav stall has become a symbol of resilience, trust, and community spirit. Ishika Dhanmeher, a marketing manager, shared a heartfelt tribute to her mother, who runs the stall, a story that’s now winning hearts online.

Her mother started the stall 11 years ago, facing harsh challenges: the stall was vandalised, items were stolen, and she faced taunts from locals and resistance from hospital staff. But she didn’t give up. She focused on her work, letting the quality of her homemade food speak for itself. Over time, even those who once doubted her became loyal customers.

Today, the stall represents not just great food but a journey of perseverance and strength, celebrated by her daughter’s touching tribute.