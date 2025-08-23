Mumbai Horror: 3-Year-Old Boy's Body Found In AC Coach Lavatory Dustbin Of Kushinagar Express At Lokmanya Tilak Terminus; Probe Underway

3-Year-Old Boy (L) & Accused Vikas Shah (R) |

Mumbai: The body of a three-year-old boy was found in a dustbin inside AC (air-conditioned) coach B2 of the Kushinagar Express (Train No. 22537) at Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in the early hours of Saturday. A cleaning staff member discovered the child’s body in the lavatory dustbin.

About The Shocking Case

The preliminary investigation revealed marks on the neck, suggesting that the boy was allegedly killed by having his throat slit. Police suspect the boy’s cousin of committing the crime. The Mumbai Government Railway Police (GRP) has launched a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

According to officials, the Kushinagar Express runs between Gorakhpur and Mumbai. At around 1 am on Saturday, the train arrived at platform number 4. As the cleaning staff were preparing it for its onward journey as the Kashi Express (15017), one of them entered the lavatory of AC coach B2 and found the boy’s body. He immediately informed the LTT station master.

Subsequently, the Railway Protection Force and the GRP arrived at the scene. After conducting a panchnama, the police sent the body to Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar East, for post-mortem. The LTT railway police are investigating the case with the help of forensic team.

Police sources said the child was suspected to have been kidnapped from Surat in Gujarat before being killed. The perpetrators allegedly attempted to conceal the crime by dumping the body in the coach’s dustbin. On August 21, the victim’s mother had lodged a complaint with Amroli Police Station in Surat (Rural), accusing her cousin of kidnapping her son.

Investigators believe the crime was motivated by a family dispute. The suspect, a 25-year-old man, the deceased's cousin, is absconding. Authorities said he is on their radar and are confident of arresting him soon. Meanwhile, Surat police have also reached Rajawadi Hospital to confirm the child’s identity.