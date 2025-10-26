Mumbai News: Indiabulls Manager Booked For Duping Navy Employee Of ₹15.54 Lakh In Flat Fraud Case

Representational Image |

The Dadar Police have registered a case against a woman manager with Indiabulls Distribution Pvt. Ltd. for allegedly duping a Navy employee of ₹15.54 lakh under the pretext of offering her a flat at a discounted rate.

Navy Clerk Promised Discounted Flat

According to the FIR, the complainant, Nilam Rajesh Landge (35), a resident of the Naval Civilian Housing Colony in Kanjurmarg (West) and an Upper Divisional Clerk with the Indian Navy, was allegedly lured into investing in a 1BHK flat at the Triveni Project in Tilaknagar, Chembur.

In 2018, Landge’s colleague, Trupti Surve, allegedly introduced her to the accused, Nilam Tukaram Jadhav, who was then working as a manager at the Indiabulls office on Senapati Bapat Marg, Mumbai. Surve reportedly told Landge that Jadhav, her cousin, was handling flat bookings through Indiabulls Finance.

Payments Made on Company Letterhead Assurance

When Landge visited the Indiabulls office, Jadhav allegedly assured her that she could help her purchase a flat at a concessional rate and demanded an initial payment of ₹60,000 to block the booking.

Landge paid the amount in cash at the Indiabulls office and received a receipt printed on the company’s letterhead, bearing an official seal and signature.

Later, Jadhav took Landge for a site visit, where she selected a 1BHK flat priced at ₹51 lakh. The accused then instructed her to transfer ₹6.67 lakh to the account of Mohan Narayan Pilankar, a Dadar resident, claiming that he had earlier blocked the same flat. Landge transferred the amount via NEFT to Pilankar’s Cosmos Bank account.

Additional Transfers Over Four Years

Between August 2018 and August 2022, Landge transferred an additional ₹8.27 lakh to Jadhav’s Central Bank of India account through bank transfers and Google Pay, taking the total to ₹15.54 lakh.

Jadhav assured her that the flat’s possession would be handed over in 2020. However, when the handover was delayed, she allegedly cited the pandemic and the building’s pending occupancy certificate as reasons.

She also reportedly claimed that Indiabulls had been taken over by the Embassy Group and that her senior, Rahul Yadav, would handle the matter.

Bounced Cheque and Fake Refund Promise

Subsequently, Jadhav and Yadav sent an affidavit and a cheque dated January 5, 2025, for ₹20.45 lakh, purportedly as a refund with interest. However, when Landge deposited the cheque in April 2025, it was returned unpaid.

Upon inquiry, it was discovered that the cheque belonged to a private individual named Laxman Gade, a Dharavi resident, and not to Indiabulls.

Case Registered Under IPC Section 420

When confronted, Jadhav allegedly promised to return the money with interest but failed to do so. Realizing that she had been cheated, Landge filed a complaint with the Dadar Police Station.

Police have registered an offence under Section 420 (Cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and have begun a detailed investigation into the alleged fraud.