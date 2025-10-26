 'Denying Caste Certificates To Genuine Kunbis Is Unjust,' Says Bawankule; Open To Another OBC Leaders’ Meeting
Speaking to reporters, Bawankule was responding to comments made by Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who recently raised objections regarding the state government’s decision related to caste certification under the Hyderabad Gazette.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Revenue Minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule. | X - @cbawankule

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday said that the government may convene another meeting of OBC leaders if required, while asserting that denying caste certificates to genuine Kunbis is unjust.

Speaking to reporters, Bawankule was responding to comments made by Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, who recently raised objections regarding the state government’s decision related to caste certification under the Hyderabad Gazette.

“A meeting of 40–45 OBC leaders, including Vijay Wadettiwar, was held earlier under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister. During that meeting, the GR was discussed. Those Kunbis who are genuinely part of the Hyderabad region have received certificates as per that GR — exactly as Wadettiwar demanded,” Bawankule said.

‘Creating Confusion Between Communities Unacceptable’

He added, “Now, Wadettiwar should point out if the administration has issued any fake certificates. If so, we are ready to take action. But creating confusion and causing division between two communities is not acceptable. If needed, we will again call a meeting of OBC leaders. The GR applies only to the Hyderabad region and has no link with other areas. It is wrong to deny certificates to genuine Kunbis.”

Bawankule also questioned Wadettiwar’s shifting position: “He had earlier spoken in favour of the decision while in Marathwada, so why oppose it now?”

Government Awaits CM’s Meeting Before November 1 Talks

Commenting on the proposed OBC leaders’ meeting on November 1 called by Wadettiwar, Bawankule urged leaders to wait until the Chief Minister’s meeting on October 28, which will discuss pending issues.

“Leaders like Bacchu Kadu, Mahadev Jankar, Ajit Navale, and Raju Shetti have warned of agitations. I have requested them to defer their protests till after the CM’s meeting. The government wants to ensure justice for all through dialogue,” he said, adding that he had personally spoken with all four leaders over the phone.

Bawankule Defends Shinde’s NDA Meeting

On the political front, Bawankule defended Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s meeting with NDA leaders in Delhi, saying, “There is nothing wrong with Shinde meeting our national leaders. He is a mature NDA leader. Sanjay Raut is unnecessarily creating confusion and spreading falsehoods. Every time he says something false, should I respond? Strengthening ties with the NDA only reinforces the Mahayuti alliance, but Raut seems intent on creating bitterness.”

