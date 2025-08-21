Mithi River Desilting Scam: Contractor Shersingh Rathore Remanded To Police Custody Till August 26

According to EOW, during 2021–22, Rathore fraudulently claimed desilting work worth Rs.29.63 crore under tender ET-17 by submitting fake bills, forged agreements, and fabricated documents. |

Mumbai: In a major development in the ongoing investigation into the alleged ₹65 crore Mithi River desilting scam, the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested contractor Shersingh Mohansingh Rathore (49), proprietor of M/s Maindeep Enterprises and resident of Borivali (West). He was produced before the Esplanade Court, which remanded him to police custody till August 26. This is the third arrest in the case, after Ketan Kadam and Jay Joshi. While Kadam is in judicial custody, Joshi has been granted bail.

Allegations of Fraud worth Rs.29.63 Crore : According to EOW, during 2021–22, Rathore fraudulently claimed desilting work worth Rs.29.63 crore under tender ET-17 by submitting fake bills, forged agreements, and fabricated documents. Instead of removing silt from the Mithi River, his company allegedly dumped construction debris and rubble, while uploading misleading photographs on the BMC’s WMS (Works Management System) software to show compliance.

Sources said that 67 photographs retrieved from WMS records showed debris being transported instead of river silt, using vehicles MH-23-AU-1125, MH-48-RM-9139, MH-48-BM-9138, and MH-47-AS-2694. These trucks had been declared as “exclusively for desilting” in the contract conditions.

Forged Land Agreements Exposed : As per tender norms, contractors had to secure genuine land agreements for dumping silt. However, Rathore allegedly submitted forged MoUs with three landowners, including one Bhaskar Tare, who had already died before the date of the agreement (April 1, 2021). The other two landowners also testified that their signatures were forged and that no dumping ever took place on their land.

Rathore, along with co-accused Jay Joshi (Director of M/s Virgo Specialities Pvt Ltd) and Ketan Kadam (CEO), falsely claimed to possess desilting machines and dumpers. Fake photographs, log sheets, and VTS (Vehicle Tracking System) reports were uploaded to the BMC system.

Forged and fabricated MoUs were used to obtain the work order from the BMC.

Payments of Rs.29.63 crore were fraudulently withdrawn on the basis of these documents to M/s Maindeep Enterprises. Government prosecutor Praveena Patil argued that Rathore, in conspiracy with others, orchestrated a large-scale fraud against the BMC. She sought 10 days of police custody, stating that investigators need to Trace how the Rs.29.63 crore was laundered and identify other beneficiaries. Establish who assisted Rathore in fabricating forged land agreements and documents. Examine his role in the criminal conspiracy with co-accused contractors and potential involvement of civic officials. While the EOW pressed for 10 days, the court granted police custody till August 26 for further interrogation.

Rathore’s counsel argued that the FIRs are politically motivated, claiming that his client is being targeted for supporting a particular political party. The EOW has divided its probe into three categories Contractors, BMC officials and Machine suppliers. Sources confirmed that after contractors, officials linked to sanctioning payments may also face scrut