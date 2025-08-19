Mumbai Monsoon Fury: VVMC Rescues 497 Residents, Sets Up 34 Relief Centers After Heavy Rains In Vasai-Virar | Alok Dubey FPJ

Palghar, Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall on Monday led to severe waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) region, with reports of water entering homes and disrupting daily life. However, timely measures by the civic body provided much-needed relief to stranded residents.

Civic Relief Measures

The VVMC deployed 54 suction pumps across affected zones to drain accumulated water and also used JCB machines at several locations to clear blocked pathways. Rescue operations were conducted in waterlogged areas where citizens were trapped. Civic teams, along with the fire brigade, used tractors, fire engines, and lifeboats to move residents to safer places.

Rescue Operations

An NDRF team was stationed in the region to assist with disaster management. In landslide-prone and vulnerable areas, officials relocated residents to temporary shelters set up by the corporation. A total of 34 relief centers have been established across different wards. By afternoon, around 497 citizens had been rescued and shifted to safety.

NDRF Assistance

At the shelters, the VVMC has arranged for food and accommodation. Over 10,000 food packets were distributed to affected families, with supply operations continuing through the day. Residents whose homes were inundated also received meal packets directly from civic teams.

Meanwhile, five incidents of tree fall were reported, which were swiftly handled by the fire brigade using tree-cutters. Blocked drains, manholes, and garbage-choked chambers were cleared to restore smooth water flow.

Relief Shelters Opened

Municipal Commissioner Manojkumar Suryawanshi personally inspected waterlogged sites and instructed teams to ensure speedy drainage and citizen safety. He also reviewed preparations at the Achole fire headquarters and issued necessary directives to officers.

Civic Appeal

With the Meteorological Department forecasting more heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours, the Commissioner urged residents to step out only if necessary and assured that the civic body is fully prepared to respond. “VVMC remains committed to serving citizens during this crisis, but we also seek the cooperation of residents to overcome this situation,” he said.