 Mumbai News: Western Railway Ensures Seamless Train Operations Amid Monsoon Red Alert And 300 mm Rainfall; VIDEO
Kamal Mishra
Updated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 09:05 PM IST

Western Railway | File Image

Mumbai: Despite a three-day red alert issued due to heavy monsoon rains from August 16 to 18, Western Railway (WR) successfully maintained uninterrupted train operations across its suburban and long-distance network.

Round-The-Clock Vigilance By Staff

Western Railway ensured seamless train operations amidst the monsoon red alert, said a WR official, crediting the achievement to coordinated efforts and round-the-clock vigilance by its dedicated staff.

Stations Record Over 300 mm Rainfall

"Several key locations under WR's Mumbai division recorded intense rainfall, with stations like Grant Road, Dadar, Vasai Road, and Virar receiving over 250 mm, while Bandra Terminus Yard, Andheri, and Borivali saw more than 300 mm of rainfall in just two days" official further added.

Waterlogging Linked To Dharavi Nala Blockage

"Waterlogging was reported in some areas, notably near Matunga Road and Mahim. However, WR clarified that this was largely due to a choked stormwater drain (nala) in Dharavi maintained by the BMC, through which railway water is discharged. Despite the localized flooding, train services remained unaffected as water levels on the tracks did not cross critical thresholds" stated official.

Digital Axle Counters Ensure Safety

Western Railway officials confirmed that their trains are capable of operating safely even when water level is above the tracks, thanks to the use of Digital Axle Counters which ensure safe train movement.

110 Dewatering Pumps In Action

To manage the situation, over 110 dewatering pumps operated continuously, and special teams were deployed to clear plastic and other debris from drainage points. More than 180 staff members, including 70 pump operators, worked tirelessly during the alert period.

Additional measures included posting stationary watchmen, bridge guards, and mobile patrol teams at vulnerable locations and key bridges to monitor water levels in real time.

Permanent Way Inspectors regularly inspected the affected sections, while ground staff ensured an uninterrupted diesel supply to the pumping systems. Station masters and other frontline railway personnel maintained heightened vigilance throughout the alert to ensure passenger safety and smooth operations.

On-Ground Supervision By Senior Officials

On August 16, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Mumbai Central undertook a footplate inspection from Churchgate to Borivali and personally visited Dadar and Bandra stations during the early morning hours to assess ground conditions and supervise preparedness.

Independence Day 2025: Western Railway’s Mumbai Central Division Drives 'Swachhata Abhiyan' With...


Operational Resilience Praised

"Western Railway’s proactive approach and swift action ensured that even during extreme weather conditions, the lifeline of Mumbai kept moving—delivering yet another example of operational resilience in the face of nature's challenges" spokesperson of WR stated.

