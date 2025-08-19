 'Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow': BMC Debunks Fake Messages Claiming Holiday On Wednesday, August 20
HomeMumbai'Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow': BMC Debunks Fake Messages Claiming Holiday On Wednesday, August 20

'Mumbai Schools Closed Tomorrow': BMC Debunks Fake Messages Claiming Holiday On Wednesday, August 20

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has clarified that this message is completely false and no such announcement has been made by the civic body.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 11:26 PM IST
Mumbai Schools Not Closed Tomorrow | X | BMC

Mumbai, August 19: A fake message is being circulated on social media claiming that all schools and colleges in Mumbai city and suburbs will remain closed on Wednesday, August 20, due to heavy rainfall. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has clarified that this message is completely false and no such announcement has been made by the civic body.

The viral message which is designed to look like an official post from BMC’s social media account, states that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall and, in view of this, schools and colleges would be closed. However, BMC has confirmed that no such notification has been issued on any of its official platforms.

The citizens are urged not to believe or forward such fake posts. BMC urged people to rely only on updates shared through BMC’s verified social media handles and official press releases. Spreading misinformation during emergencies can create unnecessary panic among parents, students and the public, they added.

Authorities also reminded citizens that strict action can be taken under cybercrime laws against individuals or groups responsible for creating and sharing false information.

Residents of Mumbai are advised to stay updated only through BMC’s official Twitter handle "@mybmc" and other verified government channels for accurate information regarding weather updates, alerts and public advisories.

People tend to believe the viral fake post as the city is reeling under heavy rains for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The BMC and the Mumbai Police declared holiday in schools and also asked the citizens to travel only when important. They also asked the corporates to provide work from home facilities to the employees. As a holiday was declared today, citizens are expecting a holiday on Wednesday, August 20 as well. However, the civic body has made it clear that no such announcement has been made from their side.

