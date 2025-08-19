Maharashtra Rains: Schools And Colleges Closed In Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel & Palghar On Wednesday, August 20

Representational Image |

Thane, Navi Mumbai: Maharashtra is facing heavy rainfalls for the past several days. Heavy rains have also lashed major areas in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai since Monday. In view of the continuous heavy rainfall, authorities have announced a holiday for all schools and colleges in several districts of Maharashtra on Wednesday, August 20.

Heavy Rains Forecast

The Thane District Collector issued an order declaring that all government, private, aided and unaided schools across all mediums will remain closed on August 20. The decision was taken due to the heavy rains forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and in the interest of students’ safety.

NMMC Declares Holiday

Following Thane, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) also declared a holiday for all primary, secondary and higher secondary schools, including aided and unaided institutions. Similarly, Panvel and Palghar authorities have also announced holidays for schools and colleges in their regions.

The holiday applies to students as well as teaching and non-teaching staff. Officials have appealed to parents and guardians to ensure children remain safe and avoid stepping out unnecessarily due to the weather conditions.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has not declared holidays for schools and colleges for Wednesday. However, they have debunked fake messages doing rounds on social media and other platforms that the schools will remain closed tomorrow.

IMD said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at several places, with isolated pockets likely to receive extremely heavy showers defined as rainfall of 21 cm or more, over Mumbai today. The weather update or the forecast came amid the rising water levels and also waterlogging issues faced by the citizens. Local trains were also disrupted due to the heavy rainfalls. Authorities asked citizens to remain indoors and travel only if it is extremely important.