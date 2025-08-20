Mumbai Rains: Religious Organisations Open Doors For Stranded Citizens With Shelter And Food |

Religious organisations in the city opened their doors to citizens affected by the heavy rains that lashed the city on Tuesday. The Sikh community in the city and in Navi Mumbai announced that people stranded by the rains can head to the nearest gurudwara for shelter and langar.

Sikh Community’s Response

The Maharashtra Sikh Association (MSA) made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, asking citizens, especially those stranded near railway stations and flooded areas, to make use of the service for stay and food.

MSA Initiative

Bal Malkit Singh, convenor, MSA and executive chairman of Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy, said that the service was in response to the red alert for weather conditions in the cities. "As per the sacred teachings of our Guru Sahibs, the doors of Gurudwaras remain open 24x7, serving all humanity with food (Langar), warmth, and care in this hour of need," said Singh.

Students Rescued

Gurdwara Shri Singh Sabha at Vasai West took in students from Bidar in Karnataka who were traveling to Palghar for a tournament along with their coaches. They were stuck at Vasai railway station from where they were taken to the gurudwara and given shelter and offered langar.

Church Support

Churches also offered their premises as a shelter during the rains. Father Vincent Vaz, parish priest of the Church of St Ignatius Loyola, Vasai, said that many homes in the area have been flooded. "I have also been told that many of you do not have light. On behalf of the Jesuit community, I invite you. Our basement is still dry and if needed, we will even open the church," said Vaz, adding that they are praying for the city.

The Ashankur Hall, attached to the Holy Family Church, Andheri East, announced that the hall was open as a temporary accommodation for families of any faith. The church also offered food for those in need.

RSS Relief

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh announced temporary accommodation for flood affected people at all their offices between Colaba and Bandra.

Islam Gymkhana Assistance

The Islam Gymkhana at Marine Lines announced that it will be open to those who need shelter and food. Yusuf Abrahani, president of the Islam Gymkhana, advised people to travel only for emergencies. "If you are stranded near Marine Lines or Churchgate, please know that Islam Gymkhana is open for shelter, food, and care. Just like July 26 (2005) when every mosque, temple, gurudwara and madrassa opened their doors, let us once again stand united in service. This is the time to help, not to hesitate," Abrahani said. Animal rights activists appealed to citizens to open spaces for community animals so that they have warm places and food.