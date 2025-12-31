BMC Elections 2026: State Election Commission Steps Up Vigilance To Prevent Voter Influence During New Year, Makar Sankranti Festivities

As the much-awaited polls to 29 municipal corporations draw closer, the State Election Commission (SEC) has stepped up vigilance to thwart attempts to influence voters through new year celebrations. | File Pic

Mumbai: As the much-awaited polls to 29 municipal corporations draw closer, the State Election Commission (SEC) has stepped up vigilance to thwart attempts to influence voters through new year celebrations.

Excise and Health Departments Directed to Track Bulk Bookings

Anticipating that new year feasts and parties could be misused to lure voters, the SEC has directed the excise department and medical health officers of the respective municipal corporations to keep a close watch on bulk bookings in hotels and party halls. The poll body has warned of strict action if the model code of conduct violations come to fore. SEC secretary Suresh Kakani said that feasts organised at party offices or linked to candidates will invite punitive action.

Makar Sankranti Gifts Could Be Misused

The SEC is also on alert as makar sankranti falls just a day before January 15 polling. Traditionally, 'gifts' like saris and expensive purses have been distributed to woo women voters. There is a possibility that women candidates may organise haldi-kumkum events on makar sankranti to sway decisions.

Kakani noted that campaigning will end on the evening of January 13 and large gatherings are prohibited in municipal areas until polling is completed. Any attempt to organise such programmes during this period will be treated as an unlawful assembly and local police stations will initiate action, accordingly.

