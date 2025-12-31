Navi Mumbai Police Bust Major Punjab-Based Interstate Drug Racket, Seize Heroin, Opium Worth ₹3.31 Crore

Navi Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell has busted a major interstate drug trafficking racket that was bringing heroin and opium from Punjab and selling it across Navi Mumbai. In a series of operations over the last six months, police arrested 25 accused—all residents of Punjab—and seized drugs and other material worth Rs 3.31 crore. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell has busted a major interstate drug trafficking racket that was bringing heroin and opium from Punjab and selling it across Navi Mumbai. In a series of operations over the last six months, police arrested 25 accused—all residents of Punjab—and seized drugs and other material worth Rs 3.31 crore. Ten accused involved in the racket are still absconding.

Seizure of Narcotics and Assets

Police said they received inputs that members of a Punjab-based gang were staying in rented rooms, lodges, hotels and hostels in Navi Mumbai and supplying heroin and opium to local youths. Based on this information, the Anti-Narcotics Cell launched a technical and ground-level investigation.

Under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Economic Offences Wing) Prerna Kattte, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Nigade carried out five separate actions within the limits of Taloja, Kalamboli, CBD Belapur, NRI and APMC police stations, leading to the arrest of 25 accused.

Operations Across Multiple Police Limits

During the operations, police seized 680 grams of heroin, 182 grams of opium, 17 bottles of codeine syrup, 30 mobile phones and Rs 4.80 lakh in cash. The total value of the seized narcotics and material is estimated at Rs 3.31 crore. Investigations revealed that the drugs were being transported from Punjab to Navi Mumbai through rail and road routes, confirming the existence of a well-organised interstate supply chain.

“All the arrested accused are residents of Punjab, which clearly establishes the interstate nature of this racket. With this action, an important link in the Punjab–Navi Mumbai drug supply network has been broken,” ACP Prerna Kattte said. She added that strict action under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act has been initiated against the accused.

Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining 10 absconding accused and to identify other links in the network. Officials said the crackdown reflects Navi Mumbai Police’s resolve to prevent the spread of narcotics and ensure that the city remains drug-free.

