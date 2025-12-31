 BMC Administration Ends Chandrashekhar Chore’s OSD Tenure At MCO Amid Opposition From Senior Officials
Chore had been appointed to the position following his retirement on December 31, 2024. The proposed extension of his tenure reportedly sparked discontent among senior officials, who felt the vacancy should have been filled from within their own cadre.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 11:41 PM IST
article-image
Amid strong opposition from Assistant and Deputy Municipal Commissioners, the tenure of Chandrashekhar Chore, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) in the Municipal Commissioner’s Office (MCO), was not extended after it ended on December 31. Prashant Gaikwad, DMC (Finance), has been given additional charge of the post. | File Photo

Mumbai: Amid strong opposition from Assistant and Deputy Municipal Commissioners, the tenure of Chandrashekhar Chore, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC) in the Municipal Commissioner’s Office (MCO), was not extended after it ended on December 31. Prashant Gaikwad, DMC (Finance), has been given additional charge of the post.

Additional Charge Assigned to Prashant Gaikwad

Chore had been appointed to the position following his retirement on December 31, 2024. The proposed extension of his tenure reportedly sparked discontent among senior officials, who felt the vacancy should have been filled from within their own cadre.

Formal Objections Submitted in November 2025

In November 2025, a group of 17 DMCs and 20 Assistant Municipal Commissioners (AMCs) wrote to Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, highlighting growing unrest and dissatisfaction within the administration. They clarified that their objection was not directed at Chore personally, but at what they described as a growing trend of appointing an OSD to a regular DMC post, thereby bypassing the established cadre hierarchy.

With Chore’s tenure coming to an end at the close of the month, the BMC administration issued a circular on Tuesday assigning Gaikwad the additional charge of DMC to the MCO.

