Mumbai Rains: Religious Institutions Offer Shelter & Food To Flood-Affected Residents

Mumbai: The Sikh community in the city and in Navi Mumbai announced that people stranded by the rains can head to the nearest gurudwara for shelter and langar.

The Maharashtra Sikh Association (MSA) made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, asking citizens, especially those stranded near railway stations and flooded areas, to make use the service for stay and food.

Bal Malkit Singh, convenor, MSA and executive chairman of Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy, said that the service was in response to the red alert for weather conditions in the cities.

"As per the sacred teachings of our Guru Sahibs, the doors of Gurudwaras remain open 24x7, serving all humanity with food (Langar), warmth, and care in this hour of need," said Singh.

Churches also offered their premises as a shelter during the rains. Father Vincent Vaz, parish priest of the Church of St Ignatius Loyola, Vasai, said that many homes in the area have been flooded. "I have also been told that many of you do not have lights. On behalf of the Jesuit community, I invite you. Our basement is still dry and if needed, we will even open the church," said Vaz, adding that they are praying for the city.

The Ashankur Hall, attached to the Holy Family Church, Andheri East, announced that the hall was open as a temporary accommodation for families of any faith. The church also offered food for those in need. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh announced temporary accommodation for flood affected people at all their offices between Colaba and Bandra.