 Mumbai Rains: Religious Institutions Offer Shelter & Food To Flood-Affected Residents
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains: Religious Institutions Offer Shelter & Food To Flood-Affected Residents

Mumbai Rains: Religious Institutions Offer Shelter & Food To Flood-Affected Residents

Amid red alert rains in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, Sikh gurudwaras, churches, and RSS offices opened their doors to provide shelter and food to stranded residents. Communities urged all affected, regardless of faith, to seek refuge and support during the floods.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 04:27 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Rains: Religious Institutions Offer Shelter & Food To Flood-Affected Residents |

Mumbai: The Sikh community in the city and in Navi Mumbai announced that people stranded by the rains can head to the nearest gurudwara for shelter and langar.

The Maharashtra Sikh Association (MSA) made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, asking citizens, especially those stranded near railway stations and flooded areas, to make use the service for stay and food.

Bal Malkit Singh, convenor, MSA and executive chairman of Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy, said that the service was in response to the red alert for weather conditions in the cities. 

"As per the sacred teachings of our Guru Sahibs, the doors of Gurudwaras remain open 24x7, serving all humanity with food (Langar), warmth, and care in this hour of need," said Singh.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s TOI Bridge
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Read Also
Mumbai Rains: BMC Provides Food, Water, & Tea To Stranded Commuters At Railway Stations, Local...
article-image
Read Also
Mumbai Rains: Central Railway Suspends All Trains From Thane To CSMT Amid Heavy Rainfall
article-image

Churches also offered their premises as a shelter during the rains. Father Vincent Vaz, parish priest of the Church of St Ignatius Loyola, Vasai, said that many homes in the area have been flooded. "I have also been told  that many of you do not have lights. On behalf of the Jesuit community, I invite you. Our basement is still dry and if needed, we will even open the church," said Vaz, adding that they are praying for the city.

The Ashankur Hall, attached to the Holy Family Church, Andheri East, announced that the hall was open as a temporary accommodation for families of any faith. The church also offered food for those in need. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh announced temporary accommodation for flood affected people at all their offices between Colaba and Bandra.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s...

Mumbai Crime: 37-Year-Old History-Sheeter Arrested With Illegal Firearm And Bullet Near Malad’s...

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug

Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Driver Held For Chain-Snatching During Ganpati Procession In Lalbaug

Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Bhiwandi Court Clash: 2 Lawyers Booked After Parking Dispute Escalates Into FIRs

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...

Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy...