Mumbai Rains: Central Railway Suspends All Trains From Thane To CSMT Amid Heavy Rainfall | X|@tupaki_official

Mumbai: In an important announcement shared by Central Railway, all trains from Thane station to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) have been cancelled due to heavy rainfall and water accumulation on the tracks. The disruption began on Tuesday amid continuous heavy rains that started in the city on August 18.

Several trains on both the Harbour Line and Central Line have been affected, forcing cancellations and suspensions of services to ensure passenger safety.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: CPRO Central Railway, Swapnil Nila, says, “Train services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Thane on the Main Line and from CSMT to Mankhurd on the Harbour Line have been suspended due to rising water levels in the Mithi River. Efforts are… pic.twitter.com/FdsnaVPiL9 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025

In a post shared on X, Central Railway stated: "Due to ongoing heavy showers, train services on the Harbour line and Central line from CSMT to Thane have been suspended until further notice. Passengers are advised to plan travel accordingly. For any emergency assistance, please dial 9136967378."

At the station, police were heard making announcements about the cancellation of local train services from Thane to CSMT. In the announcement, they informed passengers that all trains on this route had been cancelled due to heavy rainfall and would remain suspended until further notice. They also mentioned that those who want to travel towards Kalyan could do so, as that route remained operational as of Tuesday.

Harbour Line Local Train Services Suspended Between Chunnabhatti & CSMT As Heavy Showers Cause Waterlogging On Tracks

Similarly, Mumbai’s suburban railway network faced severe disruption on Tuesday morning after heavy overnight rainfall left multiple stretches of track waterlogged. The downpour derailed schedules and left thousands of commuters stranded during peak hours.

The Harbour Line was the worst affected. Authorities confirmed that train operations between Chunnabhatti (CLA) and CSMT were suspended until further notice due to severe waterlogging at Chunnabhatti station.

Additionally, commuters reported partial suspension of services from Panvel, further impacting connectivity to south Mumbai. Central Railway services also struggled to operate normally, with trains running 30 to 40 minutes behind schedule throughout the morning rush.