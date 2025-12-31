Mumbai Crime: DRI Seizes 3.05 Kg Gold Worth ₹3.89 Crore Concealed In Water Tumbler At CSMI Airport

DRI Seizes 3.05 Kg Gold Worth ₹3.89 Crore Concealed In Water Tumbler At CSMI Airport | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 31: Officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Mumbai busted a gold smuggling syndicate and recovered 3.05 kg of gold concealed inside a water tumbler and valued at Rs 3.89 crore, officials informed on Wednesday.

Specific intelligence leads to interception

According to DRI sources, specific intelligence was received indicating that foreign-origin gold in wax form was likely to be smuggled through CSMI Airport, Mumbai, by concealment on the person and/or in the baggage of an arriving passenger.

Passenger arriving from Bahrain intercepted

Acting upon the said intelligence, one Indian national arriving from Bahrain was intercepted at the airport on Wednesday. On detailed examination of his baggage, twelve capsules containing gold dust in wax form, having a total net weight of 3.05 kg, were recovered.

Gold concealed inside water tumbler

“The said capsules were ingeniously concealed inside a water tumbler. The recovered gold was found to be of 24-karat purity and was valued at Rs 3.89 crore. The same was seized under the relevant provisions of the Customs Act,” said a DRI official.

DRI continues intelligence-led operations

The DRI, India’s premier anti-smuggling agency under the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, continues to execute intelligence-led operations to safeguard the nation’s economic interests, agency officials said.

