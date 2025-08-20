Maharashtra Govt To Roll Out New School Van Policy For Safer Student Transport

School Van |

Maharashtra government is preparing to issue a formal notification for its new School Van Policy, aimed at enhancing student safety and providing parents with affordable, regulated transportation options. On Tuesday State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has directed officials to expedite the finalization of the policy and ensure its prompt release.

This initiative comes in response to a growing trend among parents who, unable to bear the high costs of private school buses, have turned to unauthorized rickshaws that often lack basic safety measures. "The new policy is designed not only to standardize and improve safety in student transport but also to create employment opportunities within the state" said Sarnaik.

At a review meeting held at the Transport Commissioner’s Office, Minister Sarnaik stressed the importance of simplifying the existing regulations and aligning them with modern standards. He also highlighted that school transport fees should be limited to the 10-month academic year, preventing overcharging and offering financial relief to families. The meeting was attended by several senior officials, including Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar and others, with a detailed policy presentation delivered by retired Additional Transport Commissioner Jitendra Patil.

Among the notable changes, the policy mandates the formation of school-level transport committees, which will meet at least once a month to address safety and logistical concerns. Each school must also appoint a nodal safety officer responsible for ensuring compliance with transportation guidelines. The updated regulations will be based on national safety norms, specifically Automotive Industry Standards AIS-204, derived from AIS-063 for school buses.

"School vans must comply with BS-VI emission norms and will be allowed to carry a maximum of 12 students plus the driver. To ensure the highest level of safety, the policy mandates essential features such as GPS tracking, CCTV cameras with live dashboard feeds, a fire alarm system, and alarms for open doors. Additional requirements include speed governors limiting speed to 40 km/h, panic buttons, emergency exit doors, entry steps suitable for small children, and clear display of the school’s name on the van’s roof" said an official.

Minister Sarnaik emphasized the advantages of school vans over rickshaws, noting that vans offer more stability, security, and comfort, with enclosed cabins and adequate space for children's belongings. "Once issued, the final notification is expected to bring much-needed structure and safety to school transportation across Maharashtra, offering reassurance to parents and creating a more reliable transport environment for students" he said.