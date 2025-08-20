 Mumbai Crime News: Godman Arrested For Raping Woman During 'Exorcism Ritual' In Santacruz
Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 10:42 PM IST
Mumbai Crime News: Godman Arrested For Raping Woman During 'Exorcism Ritual' In Santacruz | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a shocking case, Santacruz police have arrested a self-styled godman for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman under the pretext of performing rituals to “cure her of evil spirits.” The accused, identified as Abdul Rashid (45), was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Victim Tricked Under Pretext of Rituals

According to police, the woman, who had been facing family problems and health issues, approached Rashid for help. Exploiting her vulnerability, he convinced her that she was possessed and that only his tantrik rituals could free her from the so-called evil spirits.

In early August, Rashid called her for one such ritual. During the staged ceremony, he allegedly raped her. Initially, the woman believed the act was part of the “treatment,” but she later realized she had been deceived. On Tuesday, she approached Santacruz police and lodged a complaint.

Booked Under Rape and Anti-Superstition Law

Based on her statement, police booked Rashid under Sections 64 and 64(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape. They also invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil, and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 (Anti-Superstition Act).

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested him on Wednesday.

