Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Cloudy Skies, Light To Moderate Rains Predicted; Thane & Palghar Under Yellow Alert

Mumbai Weather Update

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to a cloudy and humid morning on Tuesday following light drizzles overnight across several parts of the city and its suburbs. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light to moderate rain is likely in isolated areas of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar throughout the day.

A yellow alert has been issued for both Thane and Palghar districts, warning of intermittent rainfall accompanied by cloudy skies. While Mumbai experienced relatively stable weather over the past week, the alert suggests that the city could witness light to moderate spells during the afternoon and evening hours.

In Mumbai, temperatures are expected to range between 26°C and 31°C. Despite the occasional drizzle overnight, high humidity levels will make conditions feel warmer and uncomfortable. The weather department has advised citizens to remain cautious and carry umbrellas, as light rain could occur unexpectedly in several areas.

Thane Under Yellow Alert

Thane, under the yellow alert, saw overcast conditions since early morning. Meteorologists anticipate heavier rain spells in the afternoon, with a few areas possibly recording intense showers. Daytime temperatures are likely to stay between 25°C and 30°C. Navi Mumbai is set to witness similar weather conditions.

In Palghar, the IMD predicted a higher probability of rainfall. Early morning saw drizzle and humid conditions across several parts of the district. The rain intensity is expected to increase in the latter half of the day, with temperatures ranging from 24°C to 29°C.

Meanwhile, the coastal districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg are likely to remain dry today. These regions, which witnessed intermittent light rain over the past week, are expected to experience stable weather and partly cloudy skies. The IMD forecast suggests no significant rainfall activity, with temperatures hovering between 27°C and 32°C. Coastal areas, however, may continue to feel warm and humid due to prevailing moisture in the air.

