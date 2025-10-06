 Mumbai News: BMC Extends Deadline For Expression Of Interest In Redevelopment Of 26 Slum Rehabilitation Projects
Mumbai News: BMC Extends Deadline For Expression Of Interest In Redevelopment Of 26 Slum Rehabilitation Projects

Mumbai News: BMC Extends Deadline For Expression Of Interest In Redevelopment Of 26 Slum Rehabilitation Projects

The BMC has extended the deadline by two weeks for the submission of Expressions of Interest (EOI) from experienced and eligible entities for the redevelopment of 26 slum rehabilitation schemes located on civic-owned lands. A larger number of these plots are situated in the M/East ward, which includes the areas of Deonar, Mankhurd, and Govandi.

Shefali Parab-Pandit
Updated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 10:34 PM IST
article-image
BMC extends bid submission deadline for redevelopment of 26 slum rehabilitation schemes in Mumbai | File Photo

The BMC has extended the deadline by two weeks for the submission of Expressions of Interest (EOI) from experienced and eligible entities for the redevelopment of 26 slum rehabilitation schemes located on civic-owned lands.

A larger number of these plots are situated in the M/East ward, which includes the areas of Deonar, Mankhurd, and Govandi. Civic officials attribute the poor response to the high density of encroachments, which complicates redevelopment and reduces the land’s appeal to developers.

Scope of Redevelopment Projects

The projects fall under DCPR-2034 Regulation 33(10) and involve redeveloping around 8.37 lakh square meters covering 49,000 slum structures on 64 reserved municipal plots across the city and suburbs.

Of these, 26 land parcels failed to attract sufficient interest from developers — including eight parcels that received only single bids. So, the BMC floated a fresh EOI last month. However, the civic body has now extended the deadline for bid submissions to October 27.

Challenges for Developers

"Many of these under-subscribed plots are located in areas like Govandi and Mankhurd, which are predominantly home to low-income groups. Developers are reportedly hesitant to undertake these projects due to the additional challenges involved, such as dealing with encroachments and navigating complex resettlement issues," said an official.

Also Watch:

Mumbai News: BMC Registers FIR Against SRA’s Chandiwala Developers For Damaging Roads By Releasing...
Previous Bidding Response

Some of the redevelopment schemes previously tendered, 29 received a total of 100 bids, mainly for plots in Borivali, Andheri, Worli, and Mulund. Contractors will handle surveys, planning, permissions, construction, and maintenance of tenements. Targeted clusters include Shimpoli, Goregaon East, Malad East, Lower Parel, Dindoshi, Wadala, Govandi, and Ghatkopar.

