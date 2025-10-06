Maharashtra Govt Approves New Police Station For Navi Mumbai International Airport

Terminal 1 - View of Overall Terminal NMIA |

The state home department has approved a new police station for the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).

The police station, which will be under the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate, will be carved out by bifurcating the Panvel City police station and Ulve police station. It will have a manpower of 108 police personnel, said the government resolution (GR) issued on Monday.

The state director general of police (DGP) has been asked to submit a proposal for the boundaries of the Panvel City police station, Ulve police station and Navi Mumbai International Airport police station.

Citing the importance of the new police station, the home department said, the NMIA is expected to handle 360 crore metric tonne of cargo and nine crore passengers per year. Looking at the safety aspect of the cargo, passenger traffic and the law and order situation in the area, setting up a new police station is necessary. The proposal for the new police station submitted by the additional director general of police has been approved.