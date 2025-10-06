Mumbai Local Tragedy: Seven Dead In Multiple Rail Mishaps Despite Safety Measures | Representational Image

Mumbai, October 4: At least seven people lost their lives in a series of railway-related accidents across Mumbai’s suburban network on Friday, despite ongoing safety initiatives and awareness drives by the Indian Railways.

Fatal Fall Near Koper Station

One of the fatalities occurred near Koper station on the Central Railway line, where a commuter reportedly fell from a moving train. According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the body was discovered around 3:10 p.m. near the up fast track.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of falling from a moving train. Further investigation is underway,” a GRP official said.

Two Run Over Between Diva and Koper

In another tragic incident, a man and a woman were run over by a railway engine on the fifth line between Diva and Koper stations. Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to their presence on the tracks.

Trespassing Suspected in Ambernath-Badlapur Death

A person found unconscious near the up line between Ambernath and Badlapur was later declared dead by medical authorities. Sources suspect it may be a case of trespassing.

Track Crossing Claims More Lives

Another fatality was reported between Dativali and Nilje stations, where a man was struck while crossing the tracks. Later that night, around 10 p.m., another individual was run over between Ulhasnagar and Ambernath stations.

On the Western line, a separate accident occurred near Goregaon station, where a person attempting to cross the tracks was hit by a train.

Officials Warn Against Track Crossing

Despite infrastructure upgrades like foot overbridges (FOBs), escalators, and lifts, illegal track crossing remains a persistent hazard.

A railway official emphasized that such behavior is both dangerous and punishable under the Railway Act. “We have built numerous FOBs even in mid-sections, but people still take shortcuts by crossing tracks, which often proves fatal,” the official said.