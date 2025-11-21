Maharashtra Plans MCOCA Crackdown On Illegal Gutkha Trade As FDA Intensifies Enforcement | Representational Image

Mumbai: Maharashtra is set to intensify its crackdown on the illegal gutkha trade, with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) preparing to enforce the state’s ban more aggressively. Officials are exploring stricter legal measures against key operators who route the banned product into Maharashtra from neighbouring states. The government has indicated that the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) may soon be invoked against the masterminds running the illicit network.

High-Level Meeting Signals Tougher Measures

At a high-level meeting held earlier this week, FDA Minister Narahari Zirwal instructed officials to ramp up enforcement of the gutkha ban and suggested that action under MCOCA could target core figures behind the illegal trade.

Illegal Supply Persists Despite Ban

Despite a statewide prohibition, large quantities of gutkha continue to enter Maharashtra, posing serious health risks—particularly to schoolchildren and young adults. Zirwal said the government is examining whether MCOCA can be applied to manufacturers and major players in the supply chain. A proposal for legal opinion will be sent to the Law and Judiciary Department.

Background: Ban First Imposed in 2012

Maharashtra first banned the consumption, production, sale, distribution and storage of gutkha, pan masala and related products in 2012, later renewing the prohibition in 2019.

Zero-Tolerance Enforcement Strategy

During the review meeting at Mantralaya, Zirwal evaluated action taken against producers and vendors dealing in banned items such as gutkha, pan masala, scented tobacco, flavoured supari, kharra and mawa. He emphasised that the state will now adopt a zero-tolerance approach, with intensified field-level enforcement and targeted operations to dismantle illegal supply chains.

Awareness Campaigns Across Departments

District administrations have also been directed to conduct awareness campaigns across departments to discourage the consumption of these harmful products.

MCOCA Seen as Key to Dismantling the Racket

Zirwal asserted that invoking MCOCA against the masterminds of the gutkha racket could be a decisive move toward breaking the backbone of the illegal trade in Maharashtra.