CIDCO Launches First-Ever FCFS Housing Scheme With 4,508 Ready Homes Across Navi Mumbai

For the first time in its history, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has launched a housing scheme on a first-come, first-served (FCFS) basis, offering 4,508 ready-to-move tenements across five Navi Mumbai nodes. Online registrations will begin on 22 November at 4 pm, CIDCO announced on Friday.

Breakdown of EWS and LIG Tenements

The scheme includes 1,115 homes for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) under PMAY and 3,393 homes for the Low-Income Group (LIG) spread across Taloja, Dronagiri, Ghansoli, Kharghar and Kalamboli. Eligible EWS beneficiaries can also avail a subsidy of ₹2.5 lakh under PMAY.

“Golden Opportunity,” Says CIDCO Chief

Calling it a “golden opportunity”, CIDCO vice-chairman and managing director Vijay Singhal said the scheme allows buyers to directly select the unit they want without a lottery draw. “Applicants have the freedom to select the tenement of their choice and can literally buy their dream home. I appeal to more and more citizens to avail this opportunity,” he said.

Ready Homes Near NMIA With Key Amenities

According to CIDCO, all units are fully constructed, equipped with essential amenities, and strategically located near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) with strong connectivity via suburban rail, metro and highways. Once an applicant completes document verification and makes the full payment, immediate possession of the tenement will be granted.

Online Registration and Allotment Timeline

Online applications can be submitted at the official portal, where details such as unit sizes and rates are also available. Applicants who register by 21 December can begin selecting their preferred tenement from 28 December at 11 am. Since allotment will strictly follow a first-come-first-served order, CIDCO has urged home seekers to register early to secure their preferred unit.