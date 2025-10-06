Mumbai News: BMC Gears Up For Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Twin Tunnel Excavation; TBMs To Be Operational Early 2026

BMC Gears Up For Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Twin Tunnel Excavation; TBMs To Be Operational Early 2026 | X

Mumbai: The excavation for the first of the twin tunnels under the ambitious Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project is set to begin in early 2026. Currently, a vertical launch shaft is being dug at the project site, which will serve as the entry point for the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM).

Launch Shaft Specifications

The launching shaft measuring 200m long, 50m wide, and 35m deep will serve as the entry point for lowering and assembling the TBMs. The first TBM, imported from Japan, is currently being assembled on-site. A civic official stated that the machine is expected to be fully assembled and operational by January 2026. The BMC plans to deploy two TBMs to excavate the twin tunnels.

"Currently, the assembly of spare parts is underway, and once completed, tunneling for the first tunnel will commence. The second TBM is scheduled to arrive by December this year, and excavation for the second tunnel will begin immediately after its assembly is finished," said an official.

Space and Preparation for TBM Operations

The BMC has also secured around 10,000 sq. m of space at Josh Maidan, provided by the Film City authorities, for stacking and assembling TBM components. Before tunneling can begin, approximately 3 lakh cubic meters of earth will need to be excavated to prepare the site for TBM operations.

Project Overview and Connectivity Benefits

The 12.2-km GMLR will connect the Western Express Highway at Goregaon with the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund, cutting travel time from 75 to 25 minutes. With a total project cost of Rs 14,000 crore, once completed, it will provide seamless east-west connectivity across Mumbai.

Phase 3(B) Details and Tunnel Features

As part of Phase 3(B) of the Rs 6,500 crores GMLR project, a 1.22 km triple-lane box tunnel (cut-and-cover) will be constructed at Film City. Additionally, twin tunnels—each 4.7 km long and 45.7 m wide—will pass beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SNGP) in Borivali.

The total corridor length, including approach roads, is 6.65 km. The tunnels will lie 20–160 m below ground and be interconnected every 300 m. They will feature advanced lighting, ventilation, fire safety systems, CCTV, control rooms, stormwater drains, and utility ducts.

