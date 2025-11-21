 Travis Scott’s Mumbai Concert: 36 Chain And Mobile Snatching Cases Filed As Police Launch Probe
Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 08:34 PM IST
Travis Scott’s Mumbai Concert: 36 Chain And Mobile Snatching Cases Filed As Police Launch Probe |

Several chain-snatching and mobile-snatching incidents were reported during American rapper Travis Scott’s concert at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 19. The Tardeo police said that 12 chain-snatching and 24 mobile-snatching FIRs have been registered within two days, all linked to the event. All the complainants are fans who attended the concert.

Police Confirm 36 FIRs Linked to the Event

Savalaram Salgaonkar, Senior Police Inspector of Tardeo Police Station, said, “Twelve chain-snatching cases worth around ₹16 lakh and 24 mobile-snatching cases worth around ₹9 lakh have been registered. We are investigating the cases and reviewing CCTV footage.”

Chaos During High-Energy Performance

Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott performed in Mumbai as part of his Circus Maximus World Tour, after back-to-back shows in Delhi last month. Amid the high-energy atmosphere, the concert also witnessed chaos when a sudden fight broke out between a few concertgoers, escalating into a violent clash.

Crowd Rush Used to Target Fans

A massive crowd had gathered at the venue, and the accused allegedly took advantage of the rush to snatch chains and mobile phones from fans. The incidents primarily occurred near the main stage, where the rapper was performing.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage, especially from the main stage area and the entry and exit gates, to identify the suspects.

Cases Registered Under BNS Sections

The police have registered the cases under Section 303(2) (theft) and some under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

