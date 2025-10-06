Navi Mumbai News: Tilak Junior College Hosts DSO Volleyball Tournament, Showcasing Young Talent |

Navi Mumbai: Tilak Junior College successfully hosted the DSO Volleyball Tournament on October 3, 4, and 6, 2025, drawing talented young athletes from across the region.

The championship featured Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19 boys and girls categories, with over 150 teams participating.

Distinguished Guests Grace the Inaugural Ceremony

The event was inaugurated in the presence of distinguished guests, including Sanjay R. Naik, Chairperson of the Maharashtra Volleyball Association and Shiv Chhatrapati Award recipient, and Revappa Gurav, District Sports Officer, NMMC.

Dr. Ajit Kurup, Director of the Tilak Group of Schools and Colleges, also graced the occasion.

Encouraging Excellence Beyond Academics

Addressing the audience, Dr. Kurup said, “Hosting the DSO tournament is an honor for Tilak. Our aim is to provide a platform where students can showcase their skills and grow with confidence. We want our students to excel not only academically but also in sports, representing themselves at state, national, and even international levels.”

Principal Dr. Heena Samani praised the efforts of the entire Tilak team for organizing the event successfully.

Celebrating Sportsmanship and Team Spirit

The tournament witnessed thrilling matches, disciplined play, and enthusiastic participation, reflecting the values of teamwork, resilience, and sportsmanship among the young athletes.

Promoting a Strong Sports Culture

The DSO Volleyball Tournament reinforced Tilak Junior College’s commitment to fostering a vibrant sports culture and promoting the holistic development of its students.