 Navi Mumbai News: Tilak Junior College Hosts DSO Volleyball Tournament, Showcasing Young Talent
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai News: Tilak Junior College Hosts DSO Volleyball Tournament, Showcasing Young Talent

Navi Mumbai News: Tilak Junior College Hosts DSO Volleyball Tournament, Showcasing Young Talent

The championship featured Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19 boys and girls categories, with over 150 teams participating.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 07:36 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai News: Tilak Junior College Hosts DSO Volleyball Tournament, Showcasing Young Talent |

Navi Mumbai: Tilak Junior College successfully hosted the DSO Volleyball Tournament on October 3, 4, and 6, 2025, drawing talented young athletes from across the region.

The championship featured Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19 boys and girls categories, with over 150 teams participating.

Distinguished Guests Grace the Inaugural Ceremony

The event was inaugurated in the presence of distinguished guests, including Sanjay R. Naik, Chairperson of the Maharashtra Volleyball Association and Shiv Chhatrapati Award recipient, and Revappa Gurav, District Sports Officer, NMMC.

FPJ Shorts
‘Angered Every Indian’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks To CJI BR Gavai After Shoe Hurled At Him
‘Angered Every Indian’: PM Narendra Modi Speaks To CJI BR Gavai After Shoe Hurled At Him
Mumbai News: BMC Gears Up For Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Twin Tunnel Excavation; TBMs To Be Operational Early 2026
Mumbai News: BMC Gears Up For Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Twin Tunnel Excavation; TBMs To Be Operational Early 2026
Heavy Vehicles Banned Across Navi Mumbai On October 8 For NMIA Inauguration By PM Modi
Heavy Vehicles Banned Across Navi Mumbai On October 8 For NMIA Inauguration By PM Modi
'It Feels Good To…': Lewis Hamilton Reflects On Loss Of Roscoe & Ferrari's Challenges After Singapore Grand Prix
'It Feels Good To…': Lewis Hamilton Reflects On Loss Of Roscoe & Ferrari's Challenges After Singapore Grand Prix

Dr. Ajit Kurup, Director of the Tilak Group of Schools and Colleges, also graced the occasion.

Encouraging Excellence Beyond Academics

Addressing the audience, Dr. Kurup said, “Hosting the DSO tournament is an honor for Tilak. Our aim is to provide a platform where students can showcase their skills and grow with confidence. We want our students to excel not only academically but also in sports, representing themselves at state, national, and even international levels.”

Principal Dr. Heena Samani praised the efforts of the entire Tilak team for organizing the event successfully.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: Consumer Commission Orders Builder To Hand Over Flat And Pay ₹2.2 Lakh...
article-image

Celebrating Sportsmanship and Team Spirit

The tournament witnessed thrilling matches, disciplined play, and enthusiastic participation, reflecting the values of teamwork, resilience, and sportsmanship among the young athletes.

Promoting a Strong Sports Culture

The DSO Volleyball Tournament reinforced Tilak Junior College’s commitment to fostering a vibrant sports culture and promoting the holistic development of its students.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Gears Up For Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Twin Tunnel Excavation; TBMs To Be...

Mumbai News: BMC Gears Up For Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Twin Tunnel Excavation; TBMs To Be...

Heavy Vehicles Banned Across Navi Mumbai On October 8 For NMIA Inauguration By PM Modi

Heavy Vehicles Banned Across Navi Mumbai On October 8 For NMIA Inauguration By PM Modi

PM Modi To Launch Maharashtra’s ‘Mukhyamantri Short-Term Employable Courses’ On October 8,...

PM Modi To Launch Maharashtra’s ‘Mukhyamantri Short-Term Employable Courses’ On October 8,...

Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Skips Key Meetings; Political Circles Abuzz Over His...

Maharashtra Politics: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Skips Key Meetings; Political Circles Abuzz Over His...

Kharghar: Sampurnam Seva Foundation To Hold Eco-Friendly Collection Drive For Damaged Religious...

Kharghar: Sampurnam Seva Foundation To Hold Eco-Friendly Collection Drive For Damaged Religious...