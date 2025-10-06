Mumbai News: Railway Staff Return Purse With ₹10,360 To Passenger On Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express

Railway staff on Shatabdi Express return purse with ₹10,360 to passenger after prompt identification | File Photo

Mumbai: Railway staff aboard the Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express (Train No. 12009) returned a purse containing Rs 10,360 in cash to a passenger who had inadvertently left it behind on the train.

Passenger Left Purse Behind After Disembarking At Vadodara

According to WR, Parag Pithwa, 52, was travelling with his wife, Ritu Pithwa, 49, and their daughter Akshara from Borivali to Vadodara in the Vistadome coach (seats 1, 2, and 3). After disembarking at Vadodara, the family realised they had accidentally left behind Ritu Pithwa’s ladies’ purse.

Honest Staff Informed Train Superintendent Immediately

"The purse was discovered by a member of the catering staff while cleaning the coach after the passengers had alighted. Without delay, the staff informed Train Superintendent Mahesh Giri, who used a Hand Held Terminal (HHT) device to identify the passenger assigned to the seats. This allowed him to retrieve the registered contact information" said an official.

Purse Returned With All Contents Intact

Upon being contacted, Parag Pithwa confirmed the loss and provided an accurate description of the purse and its contents — which included Rs 10,360 in cash, a pair of numbered spectacles, and other personal items.

As the family had already exited the station, Pithwa arranged for his brother, Hemantbhai, to collect the purse during the return journey of the Shatabdi Express. After verifying his identity, railway staff returned the purse with all its contents intact.

Family Expresses Gratitude For Staff’s Integrity

Parag Pithwa expressed heartfelt appreciation for the integrity and prompt action of the railway staff. “We are deeply thankful to the staff of the Shatabdi Express. Their honesty and quick response ensured we were reunited with our belongings,” he said.

