 IndiGo To Launch Daily Direct Flights Between Mumbai & London From October 26
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiIndiGo To Launch Daily Direct Flights Between Mumbai & London From October 26

IndiGo To Launch Daily Direct Flights Between Mumbai & London From October 26

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the India-UK corridor has long held significant relevance, not only because of strong bilateral ties, but also due to the growing traffic between the two countries driven by students, visiting friends and relatives, business and leisure travellers.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 06:45 PM IST
article-image
IndiGo | File Photo

New Delhi: IndiGo will launch daily, direct flights connecting Mumbai and London from October 26 as the country's largest airline expands its international network.

The services will be operated with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft taken on wet/ damp lease from Norse Atlantic Airways and will have economy class and IndiGoStretch seats.

In a release on Monday, the airline said it will start direct, daily flights between Mumbai and London Heathrow Airport from October 26.

In July, it commenced services to Manchester from Mumbai.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Stands Firmly With Farmers: Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale Assures Aid In Latur
Maharashtra Stands Firmly With Farmers: Minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale Assures Aid In Latur
2 Multi-Party Delegations From India To Attend 80th UN General Assembly
2 Multi-Party Delegations From India To Attend 80th UN General Assembly
Salman Khan Visits Hospital With Heavy Security To Meet Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan's Newborn Baby Girl - Watch Video
Salman Khan Visits Hospital With Heavy Security To Meet Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan's Newborn Baby Girl - Watch Video
Karnataka Power Transfer Row Heats Up As CM Siddaramaiah Asserts Full-Term Tenure
Karnataka Power Transfer Row Heats Up As CM Siddaramaiah Asserts Full-Term Tenure

London Heathrow will be the 45th international destination and 138th overall destination in the airline's expanding network, the release said.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai International Airport To Generate 2 Lakh Jobs, Easing Traffic On CSMIA Set To Open On...
article-image

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said the India-UK corridor has long held significant relevance, not only because of strong bilateral ties, but also due to the growing traffic between the two countries driven by students, visiting friends and relatives, business and leisure travellers.

Since 2015, the airline has added nearly 40 new international destinations, with nearly 20 of them in the last three years.

In July, it started services to Manchester and Amsterdam, and flights to Copenhagen will commence from October 8.

Read Also
15 Wives, 30 Children, 100 Servants: African King's Grand Arrival Locks Down Abu Dhabi Airport
article-image

The carrier operates around 2,200 flights daily with a fleet of over 400 planes.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Panvel Municipal Corporation Installs Eco-Friendly Bus Shelters With Solar-Powered Lighting And CCTV...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Installs Eco-Friendly Bus Shelters With Solar-Powered Lighting And CCTV...

From Railways To Waterways: The Many Ways Mumbaikars Can Reach Navi Mumbai International Airport

From Railways To Waterways: The Many Ways Mumbaikars Can Reach Navi Mumbai International Airport

Mumbai: Chaos At Mithibai College As Parents Clash With Principal Over Attendance Dispute; Police...

Mumbai: Chaos At Mithibai College As Parents Clash With Principal Over Attendance Dispute; Police...

IndiGo To Launch Daily Direct Flights Between Mumbai & London From October 26

IndiGo To Launch Daily Direct Flights Between Mumbai & London From October 26

Maharashtra 'Investment Magnet' Due To Rapid Infra Development, Strategic Policy Reforms: CM...

Maharashtra 'Investment Magnet' Due To Rapid Infra Development, Strategic Policy Reforms: CM...