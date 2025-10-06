15 Wives, 30 Children, 100 Servants: African King's Grand Arrival Locks Down Abu Dhabi Airport | Instagram Screengrab

Abu Dhabi: A video capturing the arrival of King Mswati III of Eswatini at Abu Dhabi Airport has gone viral on social media, featuring the monarch’s lavish entourage that reportedly brought operations at three terminals to a temporary standstill.

The dramatic scene featured the king arriving in a private jet with reportedly 15 wives, 30 children, and around 100 attendants, leading the airport authorities to impose a brief lockdown to manage the unprecedented crowd.

Who Is King Mswati III?

The man at the centre of the viral video is King Mswati III, ruler of Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) in southern Africa and the continent’s last remaining absolute monarch. The footage, recorded on July 10, 2025, shows him dressed in traditional leopard-print attire, surrounded by his wives in vibrant African clothing.

His father, the late King Sobhuza II, was known for his enormous royal household, with reports claiming he had more than 70 wives, 210 children, and nearly 1,000 grandchildren. King Mswati III, who ascended the throne in 1986, is believed to have over 30 wives and more than 35 children. With an estimated net worth exceeding $1 billion, he remains one of the wealthiest monarchs in the world.

Online Debate Over Lavish Lifestyle

The king’s arrival in Abu Dhabi was reportedly for high-level economic discussions, but it was the extravagant display that captured public attention. In the video, the half-dressed monarch is seen being bowed to and saluted by his entourage as royal aides unload a massive collection of luggage.

Social media users were quick to react, with many joking that the king’s entourage “looks like an entire village.” The spectacle has also reignited criticism of his luxurious lifestyle at a time when nearly 60 per cent of Eswatini’s population lives below the poverty line.

Each year, King Mswati participates in the traditional ‘Reed Dance’ ceremony, during which he selects a new bride, a practice that continues to attract both fascination and controversy. His latest visit to the United Arab Emirates has once again placed global attention on his opulence and the stark contrast with his country’s economic struggles