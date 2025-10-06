French PM Sébastien Lecornu Resigns After Just 27 Days In Office, Deepening France’s Political Crisis

French PM Sébastien Lecornu resigns after just 27 days, deepening the political turmoil under President Macron | X

Paris: In a shocking turn of events, French PM Sébastien Lecornu (39) resigned on Monday, just 27 days into office, making him the shortest-ever PM of France's Fifth Republic that was established in 1958. His abrupt resignation is a new low for the political instability engulfing France, with grave questions raised on President Emmanuel Macron's capability for governing, particularly with mounting calls for dissolution of the National Assembly.

Macron’s Trusted Ally Steps Down Amid Political Chaos

Lecornu, a trusted ally of French President Macron (47) and a one-term Minister for the Armed Forces, was appointed on September 9, 2025 and was tasked with getting France out of a deep political deadlock which has immobilized governance since the June 2024 snap elections, that left no party with a decisive majority.

Backlash Over Ministerial Appointments

Within hours of announcing half of his ministerial team on Sunday evening, sharp criticism burst forth from opposition parties and from inside his tenuous coalition. A political storm was caused when Bruno Le Maire, a one-time Finance minister, was handed over the Ministry of the Armed Forces portfolio.

Several members of the conservative Les Républicains (LR) party, which had been expected to support the ruling coalition, said they would withdraw their support unless Le Maire was ousted. The Élysée Palace said President Macron accepted Lecornu’s resignation on Monday morning. As such, ministers announced the day before are then automatically out of a job without yet holding office. A fifth government crumbles under Macron’s second presidency since 2022.

Démission de Sébastien Lecornu: Emmanuel Macron aperçu sur les quais parisiens pic.twitter.com/6ETECX96Co — BFMTV (@BFMTV) October 6, 2025

Lecornu Cites Political Deadlock and Party Egos

During his resignation address on Monday morning at the PM residence, Matignon, Lecornu said, “The conditions were no longer met for me to serve as Prime Minister,” blaming increasing political impasse. “It would take very little to succeed,” he said, “but it requires setting aside egos and personal ambition.”

He called for leaders to put the interest of the nation above the interest of the party. Lecornu cited three reasons for resigning: parties refusing to evolve after rejecting Article 49.3, acting like they had absolute majority, and increasing intra-party rivalries linked to the 2027 presidential election. “We cannot govern from extremes,” he warned.

Opposition Demands Macron’s Resignation and New Polls

Macron has the unfortunate distinction of having had four of France’s shortest PMs work for him. Opposition leaders quickly seized the opportunity to spew their venom.

Marine Le Pen leader of the far-right National Assembly (RN) once again called on Emmanuel Macron to dissolve the National Assembly, “We are at the end of the road, there is no solution, and there won't be one tomorrow,” she said, adding that, “the only wise decision in these circumstances is to return to the polls and for the French to give direction to the country. The farce has gone on long enough,” she said adding that the president “is putting the country in a terribly complicated situation."

Jordan Bardella, President of RN and Le Pen's blue-eyed boy, also echoed his leader’s fiercest call for dissolution, while Mathilde Panot of the left-wing La France Insoumise (LFI), demanded President Macron himself to step down.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the LFI, called for a swift examination of the impeachment resolution against Macron.

Macron Faces Political Stalemate and Public Frustration

The current stalemate is a consequence of the June 2024 dissolution of the National Assembly, a high-risk gamble from Macron that did not pay off. After repeated failed attempts at stringing together a steady coalition, France remains politically stuck; a grave prospect for a G7 nation already agonising about its economy, with the urgent need for a passed year-end national budget, for example. With three PMs gone in a little over a year, many are now left wondering: Is Macron going to last his own presidency?

Also Watch:

Second-term prime ministers of Macron:

Élisabeth Borne (2022–2024) 1 year 7 months 24 days

Gabriel Attal (Briefly in 2024) 7 months 27 days

Michel Barnier (Apr-May 2024) 2 months 30 days

François Bayrou (mid-2024 - September 2025) 8 months 26 days

Sébastien Lecornu (September – October 2025) 27 days