 Indonesia School Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 50 In East Java Tragedy - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIndonesia School Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 50 In East Java Tragedy - VIDEO

Indonesia School Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 50 In East Java Tragedy - VIDEO

Piles of concrete caved in on hundreds of mostly teenage boys after the collapse of the Al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in the Indonesian town of Sidoarjo, in East Java province, trapping and later killing them.

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
Death Toll From Boarding School Collapse In Indonesia Tops 50 | @pisklauren - X

Jakarta: The death toll from the collapse of a school in Indonesia last week has climbed to at least 50 people as rescuers have cleared nearly all of the debris, rescue authorities said on Monday.

Piles of concrete caved in on hundreds of mostly teenage boys after the collapse of the Al Khoziny Islamic boarding school in the Indonesian town of Sidoarjo, in East Java province, trapping and later killing them.

Using excavators, rescuers late on Sunday cleared 80 per cent of the debris and found bodies and body parts of the mostly teenage victims, the disaster mitigation agency said in a statement.

Budi Irawan, a deputy at the disaster mitigation agency, said a total of 50 people have died based on the bodies recovered and rescuers were expected to finish their search by the end of Monday for 13 more trapped victims.

FPJ Shorts
Beckhams Bring Peak Family Glam To Victoria's Paris Fashion Week Show; Grown-Up Harper Glows In Pink Dress
Beckhams Bring Peak Family Glam To Victoria's Paris Fashion Week Show; Grown-Up Harper Glows In Pink Dress
ICSSR & German-British Publisher Springer Nature Flag Off 3rd Edition Of India Research Tour To Empower Researchers Nationwide
ICSSR & German-British Publisher Springer Nature Flag Off 3rd Edition Of India Research Tour To Empower Researchers Nationwide
'Bana Video, Teri G*** Tod Dunga': Kanpur Sub-Inspector Slaps, Kicks & Abuses Student Who Came To File Complaint; Probe Launched
'Bana Video, Teri G*** Tod Dunga': Kanpur Sub-Inspector Slaps, Kicks & Abuses Student Who Came To File Complaint; Probe Launched
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Dates Announced By EC; Polls To Be Held In 2 Phases On November 7 & 11; Counting On November 14
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Dates Announced By EC; Polls To Be Held In 2 Phases On November 7 & 11; Counting On November 14

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

French PM Sébastien Lecornu Resigns After Just 27 Days In Office, Deepening France’s Political...

French PM Sébastien Lecornu Resigns After Just 27 Days In Office, Deepening France’s Political...

15 Wives, 30 Children, 100 Servants: African King's Grand Arrival Locks Down Abu Dhabi Airport

15 Wives, 30 Children, 100 Servants: African King's Grand Arrival Locks Down Abu Dhabi Airport

Indonesia School Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 50 In East Java Tragedy - VIDEO

Indonesia School Collapse: Death Toll Rises To 50 In East Java Tragedy - VIDEO

Mary E Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi Gets Nobel Prize For Medicine For Discoveries...

Mary E Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi Gets Nobel Prize For Medicine For Discoveries...

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu Resigns Just Weeks After His Appointment

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu Resigns Just Weeks After His Appointment