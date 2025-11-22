'That's Okay, I Don't Mind': Donald Trump Jokes About Being Called 'Fascist' By NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani In White House | Video

'That's Okay, I Don't Mind': Donald Trump Jokes About Being Called 'Fascist' By NYC Mayor-elect Mamdani In White House | Video |

Washington, DC (US): President Donald Trump adopted an unexpectedly conciliatory posture during a meeting with New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani on Friday, telling the incoming mayor he was 'okay' with Mamdani continuing to call him a 'fascist', a label the progressive politician used frequently during his campaign.

The moment occurred when a reporter asked Mamdani whether he still stood by his past characterisation. Mamdani began to answer, saying, “I’ve spoken about it…,” before the president cut in. “That’s okay. You can just say yes. It’s easier than explaining it. I don’t mind,” Trump said, brushing aside the remark with an air of levity that surprised many observers.

"That's okay. You can just say yes. It's easier than explaining it. I don't mind." 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5NpLP6v3gZ — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 21, 2025

Despite that sharp political history, both men described their Oval Office meeting as constructive and focused on shared priorities. Speaking to reporters afterward, Trump called the discussion great and very productive, stressing that as a New York native he wanted the next mayor to succeed. “One thing in common, we want this city of ours that we love to do very well,” he said.

.@POTUS meets with NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani in the Oval Office: "We've just had a great meeting—a really good, very productive meeting. We have one thing in common: we want this city of ours that we love to do very well." pic.twitter.com/nMVOcYU1RS — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 21, 2025

Trump added that the two found very strong common ground on issues such as housing development, food prices and energy costs. “The price of oil is coming way down,” he noted, framing falling energy costs as a positive sign for New Yorkers strained by rising expenses.

Trump also offered praise that crossed partisan lines, saying he believed Mamdani could surprise critics on both ends of the political spectrum. “I think you’re going to have, hopefully, a really great mayor. The better he does, the happier I am,” the president said, adding there was no difference in party when it came to supporting the city’s success.

Watch Full Video Here:

President Trump Meets with Zohran Mamdani, Mayor-Elect, New York City https://t.co/Y0I0lGYvJp — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 21, 2025

Mamdani On Meeting With Trump

Standing beside Trump, Mamdani echoed the cooperative tone. He described the meeting as productive and rooted in a shared admiration and love for New York City. The mayor-elect said he and the president discussed the mounting cost-of-living pressures pushing residents out of the city, including soaring rents, grocery bills and utility expenses.

Working people have been left behind in New York. In the wealthiest city in the world, one in five can't afford $2.90 for the train or bus. As I told Trump today— it’s time to put those people right back at the heart of our politics. pic.twitter.com/PUVQfuT38s — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) November 21, 2025

“We spoke about rent, we spoke about groceries, we spoke about utilities,” Mamdani said. He emphasized that affordability would be the central focus of his administration and that he looked forward to working with the White House to address the crisis.