France: 'Block Everything' Protests Shut Paris, Other Major Cities As Agitators Resort To Violence; Over 200 Arrested - Videos

Paris: Massive protests erupted in France on Wednesday. Protesters reportedly blocked roads, set blazes, and were met with volleys of police tear gas in Paris and other parts of the European country. The protests are part of the "Block Everything" movement, which started online over the ouster of Prime Minister Francois Bayrou and budget cuts.

As per the interior ministry, nearly 200 protesters were arrested in the first hours of the planned day of nationwide protests.

Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said a bus was set on fire in the western city of Rennes, reported The Associated Press. A damage to a power line reportedly blocked trains on a line in the southwest.