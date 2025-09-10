Nepal Gen Z Protest: Footage Captures Protesters' Rampage Inside Parliament

As normalcy is gradually returning to Nepal, which witnessed one of the deadliest protests in recent times that claimed over 30 lives, footage capturing protesters' rampage inside the neighbouring country's parliament has surfaced on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The footage shows a group of protesters setting the seats of the parliament ablaze and vandalising them.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the violent protests climbed to 30 with over 1,000 injuries reported.

Videos of several men and women looting a supermarket in broad daylight have gone viral on social media.

The footage features individuals storming malls and showrooms, making away with expensive clothes and electronics including televisions, refrigerators, and air conditioners, highlighting a complete breakdown of law and order in the country.

The protests, which began as a public backlash against a controversial ban on 26 social media platforms, have spiralled into a violent uprising against corruption and misgovernance. What started as demonstrations has now turned into targeted arson, destruction of public property, and mass looting in cities including Kathmandu and Pokhara.