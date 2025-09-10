 Nepal Gen Z Protest: Footage Captures Protesters' Rampage Inside Parliament
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldNepal Gen Z Protest: Footage Captures Protesters' Rampage Inside Parliament

Nepal Gen Z Protest: Footage Captures Protesters' Rampage Inside Parliament

Meanwhile, the death toll in the violent protests climbed to 30 with over 1,000 injuries reported.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
article-image

As normalcy is gradually returning to Nepal, which witnessed one of the deadliest protests in recent times that claimed over 30 lives, footage capturing protesters' rampage inside the neighbouring country's parliament has surfaced on social media.

The footage shows a group of protesters setting the seats of the parliament ablaze and vandalising them.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the violent protests climbed to 30 with over 1,000 injuries reported.

Videos of several men and women looting a supermarket in broad daylight have gone viral on social media.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Tragedy: 75-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Dumper In Dombivli; Driver Arrested, Vehicle Seized
Thane Tragedy: 75-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Dumper In Dombivli; Driver Arrested, Vehicle Seized
PM Modi Speaks With Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim, Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty After Israel Attack
PM Modi Speaks With Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim, Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty After Israel Attack
'Targetting Certain Players?': Netizens Baffled As Arshdeep Singh Axed For Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Opener vs UAE
'Targetting Certain Players?': Netizens Baffled As Arshdeep Singh Axed For Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Opener vs UAE
Maharashtra News: NCB Seizes 420 Kg Of Chloral Hydrate In Pune, Hands Over To State Excise; Toddy-Adulteration Syndicate Busted
Maharashtra News: NCB Seizes 420 Kg Of Chloral Hydrate In Pune, Hands Over To State Excise; Toddy-Adulteration Syndicate Busted
Read Also
Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew Amid Gen Z-Led Protests, Over 19 Killed And 500 Injured
article-image

The footage features individuals storming malls and showrooms, making away with expensive clothes and electronics including televisions, refrigerators, and air conditioners, highlighting a complete breakdown of law and order in the country.

The protests, which began as a public backlash against a controversial ban on 26 social media platforms, have spiralled into a violent uprising against corruption and misgovernance. What started as demonstrations has now turned into targeted arson, destruction of public property, and mass looting in cities including Kathmandu and Pokhara.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Sushila Karki? Former Chief Justice Appointed Interim Leader Of Nepal Govt By Student...

Who Is Sushila Karki? Former Chief Justice Appointed Interim Leader Of Nepal Govt By Student...

Nepal GenZ Protest: Around 150 Maharashtra Citizens Stranded Amid Violence | Complete List Released

Nepal GenZ Protest: Around 150 Maharashtra Citizens Stranded Amid Violence | Complete List Released

Nepal Gen Z Protest: Footage Captures Protesters' Rampage Inside Parliament

Nepal Gen Z Protest: Footage Captures Protesters' Rampage Inside Parliament

Pakistani Woman Arrested For Posting Obscene Videos On Social Media In Peshawar

Pakistani Woman Arrested For Posting Obscene Videos On Social Media In Peshawar

Nepal Gen Z Protest: Protestor Makes TikTok Dance Video Outside Burning Parliament; Netizens Demand...

Nepal Gen Z Protest: Protestor Makes TikTok Dance Video Outside Burning Parliament; Netizens Demand...