'F**k You, Catch That Hot-ass Coffee': Video Shows Woman Throwing Hot Coffee On McDonald’s Manager In Michigan's Buena Vista; Police Identify Suspect |

Michigan (US): A shocking incident at a McDonald’s outlet in Buena Vista Township, Michigan, was caught on video, showing a woman hurling scalding coffee at the restaurant’s manager during a heated argument. The video, which has since gone viral, helped police swiftly identify the suspect within minutes.

The incident took place on the morning of Tuesday, November 4, at the McDonald’s located at 3700 Dixie Highway. According to Buena Vista Township Police Detective Russ Pahssen, the female manager called 911 after being assaulted by an irate customer. The manager sustained minor burns from the attack, Pahssen confirmed.

BREAKING - Buena Vista police are seeking the public’s help in locating a black woman who threw boiling hot coffee on a McDonald’s worker while shouting, “Catch that hot ass coffee,” before fleeing the restaurant. pic.twitter.com/JNtIMqYwp0 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) November 5, 2025

Police Releases Footage To Identify Suspect

Police released the video on Facebook, seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the woman seen throwing the coffee. “I must have gotten about 100 tips,” Detective Pahssen said, as quoted by MLive.com. “Within about two minutes, we had her identified,” the officer added

The suspect, a 48-year-old woman, remains at large. Officers have submitted paperwork to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office, requesting charges of felonious assault, Pahssen added.

According to reports, the altercation began after the customer complained she had been waiting over an hour for an online order. In an attempt to calm the situation, the manager informed her that her food order had been refunded and offered her a coffee. However, the situation quickly escalated.

Angry Customer Abused Manager, Then Threw Coffee

“F**k you,” the woman shouted before flinging the hot coffee directly at the manager. “Catch that hot-ass coffee,” she yelled, as captured in the witness video. The manager, who had begun to walk away, screamed in pain as the liquid hit her.

The footage was then circulated widely online, with local authorities urging caution to viewers due to its distressing nature. The Buena Vista Township Police Department thanked the public for their rapid response in identifying the woman. “Thank you for all the quick responses,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “We have the suspect identified.” Buena Vista Township, located just east of Saginaw in Mid-Michigan.