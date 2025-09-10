 Nepal Gen Z Protest: Protestor Makes TikTok Dance Video Outside Burning Parliament; Netizens Demand To Ban Social Media Again
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralNepal Gen Z Protest: Protestor Makes TikTok Dance Video Outside Burning Parliament; Netizens Demand To Ban Social Media Again

Nepal Gen Z Protest: Protestor Makes TikTok Dance Video Outside Burning Parliament; Netizens Demand To Ban Social Media Again

Nepal is currently on the boil with the Gen Z protest erupting in several parts of the nation. Yesterday, the protest took an evil turn when the parliament building was attacked and burned down by the protestors, prompting a resignation from Nepal's PM. However, a video is going viral on the other hand, which shows one of the protestors making a dance video outside the burning parliament.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 05:23 PM IST
article-image
Nepal Gen Z Protest: Protestor Makes TikTok Dance Video Outside Burning Parliament; Netizens Demand To Ban Social Media Again | X @gharkekalesh

India's neighbouring country, Nepal, is currently on the boil with the Gen Z protest erupting in several parts of the nation. Yesterday, the protest took an evil turn when the protestors attacked and burned down the parliament of the country, prompting a resignation from Nepal's PM KP Sharma Oli. Shocking reports also confirmed that there have been a total of 19 casualties till now, along with 500 people injured. However, another video is going viral on the other hand, which shows one of the protestors making a dance video outside the burning parliament.

The video shows a young protestor doing trendy dance steps and making a TikTok video while a fire can be seen erupting in a building behind him. The 29-second video is a compilation of several such videos. In one of the videos, a massive fire can be seen in the middle of the street while one of the protestors is casually filming it and taking selfies with the fire.

WATCH VIDEO:

Netizens Reactions:

FPJ Shorts
Nepal Gen Z Protest: Protestor Makes TikTok Dance Video Outside Burning Parliament; Netizens Demand To Ban Social Media Again
Nepal Gen Z Protest: Protestor Makes TikTok Dance Video Outside Burning Parliament; Netizens Demand To Ban Social Media Again
Bigg Boss 19: Singer Amaal Mallik Reveals Big Bollywood Stars Removed Him From Films, Says '20-20 Calls Karke Nikaala Hai...' —VIDEO
Bigg Boss 19: Singer Amaal Mallik Reveals Big Bollywood Stars Removed Him From Films, Says '20-20 Calls Karke Nikaala Hai...' —VIDEO
Mumbai Police Trace And Return Greek Tourist’s Lost iPhone Worth ₹1 Lakh In Just 30 Minutes
Mumbai Police Trace And Return Greek Tourist’s Lost iPhone Worth ₹1 Lakh In Just 30 Minutes
Mumbai: Elphinstone Bridge Closure Delayed Again, Awaiting MMRDA Nod
Mumbai: Elphinstone Bridge Closure Delayed Again, Awaiting MMRDA Nod

Netizens have reacted hilariously and have also slammed the youth for his irresponsible behavior. One of the netizens commented, "Aag lage basti mai hum to apni masti mai." While one commented, "Nepal has gone 100 years back by doing this." Another user commented, "Nepal GenZ be like - Burning parliament was just for fun... my real talent is doing mujra on Instagram."

Nepal Gen Z Protest:

Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew Amid Protest

The Nepal Army on Wednesday announced the imposition of prohibitory orders and continuation of the nationwide curfew in response to the escalating unrest driven by the Gen Z-led protest in various parts of the country.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the Army stated that the prohibitory orders will remain in effect until 5:00 pm today.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nepal Gen Z Protest: Protestor Makes TikTok Dance Video Outside Burning Parliament; Netizens Demand...

Nepal Gen Z Protest: Protestor Makes TikTok Dance Video Outside Burning Parliament; Netizens Demand...

'Will You Bite Me?': Drunk Man Creates Chaos With With Snake Around His Neck, Gets Bitten Twice...

'Will You Bite Me?': Drunk Man Creates Chaos With With Snake Around His Neck, Gets Bitten Twice...

'Is It True That People Sh*t On Streets In India?' US YouTuber Asks Mumbai Transwoman, Here's How...

'Is It True That People Sh*t On Streets In India?' US YouTuber Asks Mumbai Transwoman, Here's How...

Nepal Billionaire Upendra Mahato's House Looted, Vandalised By Gen-Z Protestors - VIDEO

Nepal Billionaire Upendra Mahato's House Looted, Vandalised By Gen-Z Protestors - VIDEO

'I Feel Cheated': X User Debunks The 'Hard Reality' Of India's Health Insurance System In Viral...

'I Feel Cheated': X User Debunks The 'Hard Reality' Of India's Health Insurance System In Viral...