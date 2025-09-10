Nepal Gen Z Protest: Protestor Makes TikTok Dance Video Outside Burning Parliament; Netizens Demand To Ban Social Media Again | X @gharkekalesh

India's neighbouring country, Nepal, is currently on the boil with the Gen Z protest erupting in several parts of the nation. Yesterday, the protest took an evil turn when the protestors attacked and burned down the parliament of the country, prompting a resignation from Nepal's PM KP Sharma Oli. Shocking reports also confirmed that there have been a total of 19 casualties till now, along with 500 people injured. However, another video is going viral on the other hand, which shows one of the protestors making a dance video outside the burning parliament.

The video shows a young protestor doing trendy dance steps and making a TikTok video while a fire can be seen erupting in a building behind him. The 29-second video is a compilation of several such videos. In one of the videos, a massive fire can be seen in the middle of the street while one of the protestors is casually filming it and taking selfies with the fire.

WATCH VIDEO:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Netizens Reactions:

Netizens have reacted hilariously and have also slammed the youth for his irresponsible behavior. One of the netizens commented, "Aag lage basti mai hum to apni masti mai." While one commented, "Nepal has gone 100 years back by doing this." Another user commented, "Nepal GenZ be like - Burning parliament was just for fun... my real talent is doing mujra on Instagram."

Nepal Gen Z Protest:

Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew Amid Protest

The Nepal Army on Wednesday announced the imposition of prohibitory orders and continuation of the nationwide curfew in response to the escalating unrest driven by the Gen Z-led protest in various parts of the country.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the Army stated that the prohibitory orders will remain in effect until 5:00 pm today.