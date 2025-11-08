 Karnataka: Elephant Runs Amok On Main Road In Gundlupet During Tiger Search Operation; Terrifying VIDEO Surfaces
The trained elephant lost its way after an insect attack and caused panic near the bus stand and police station in Gundlupet.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 09:41 PM IST
article-image
Elephant Runs Amok On Main Road In Gundlupet During Tiger Search Operation | X

Gundlupet, Karnataka: Panic gripped residents of Gundlupet town on Friday after a trained elephant, brought in for a tiger-tracking operation, ran amok on the main road. The jumbo was part of a forest department team deployed to assist in a tiger combing operation in the area.

According to eyewitnesses, the elephant suddenly went out of control and started running through the main streets, passing close to the bus stand and the local police station. People were seen rushing to safety as the massive animal moved through the town. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Forest department officials said the elephant may have lost its way after being attacked by insects, which likely caused it distress and disorientation. The animal then strayed from the operation site and entered the town limits.

A team of forest officials and mahouts (elephant handlers) immediately began efforts to trace and calm the animal. They are currently tracking the elephant’s movements to bring it back safely to the forest area.

The incident caused brief traffic disruptions and fear among locals, but the situation was brought under control soon after. Authorities have urged residents to stay alert and avoid venturing close to forested areas until the elephant is safely rescued.

