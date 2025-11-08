 Viral VIDEO: Eagle Crashes Into Windscreen Of Speeding Train In J&K's Anantnag; Loco Pilot Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralViral VIDEO: Eagle Crashes Into Windscreen Of Speeding Train In J&K's Anantnag; Loco Pilot Injured

Viral VIDEO: Eagle Crashes Into Windscreen Of Speeding Train In J&K's Anantnag; Loco Pilot Injured

The unusual incident occurred between Bijbehara and Anantnag on the Baramulla–Banihal rail route; the injured loco pilot received medical treatment immediately.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Loco Pilot Injured, Windscreen Shattered After 'Eagle' Crashes Into Moving Train In J&K's Anantnag | X

Srinagar, November 8: A strange accident took place on Saturday morning in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, when a bird which is believed to be an eagle crashed into the windshield of a moving train running on the Baramulla–Banihal route. The impact shattered the glass and left the loco pilot injured. A video has surfaced on social media, showing the injured bird and the loco pilot.

According to officials, the incident occurred between Bijbehara and Anantnag railway stations. The eagle suddenly appeared in front of the train and hit the windscreen with great force, injuring the pilot. The injured driver has been identified as Vishal and he was given immediate medical assistance after the train was stopped.

As per reports, the train was moving normally when it suddenly applied brakes, causing a jolt that left passengers shocked and confused. It was later discovered that the bird had struck the front glass of the engine, breaking it into pieces. A photo of the injured driver has also surfaced, showing glass shards embedded in his neck, which the doctors carefully removed during treatment.

Fortunately, all passengers on board were safe and no other injuries were reported. The eagle reportedly fell inside the engine compartment after the collision.

FPJ Shorts
PNB Fraud Case: Special PMLA Court Allows Auction Of Mehul Choksi’s 13 Gitanjali Gems Properties Worth ₹46 Crore
PNB Fraud Case: Special PMLA Court Allows Auction Of Mehul Choksi’s 13 Gitanjali Gems Properties Worth ₹46 Crore
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 8, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 8, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Iron Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 8, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Gomti Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 8, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 100 Gomti Saturday Weekly Draw
Thane Shocker: 2-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Stray Dog; Shiv Sena UBT Leader Warns TMC After Disturbing CCTV Footage Surfaces
Thane Shocker: 2-Year-Old Girl Attacked By Stray Dog; Shiv Sena UBT Leader Warns TMC After Disturbing CCTV Footage Surfaces
Read Also
‘Main Train Chalaunga,’ Drunk Man Barges Into MEMU Train Engine At Gwalior Railway Station, Sits...
article-image

The incident has surprised both passengers and railway staff, as such accidents are extremely rare on this route. The railway authorities have launched an internal check to ensure there are no further safety issues with the train or its route.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral VIDEO: Eagle Crashes Into Windscreen Of Speeding Train In J&K's Anantnag; Loco Pilot Injured

Viral VIDEO: Eagle Crashes Into Windscreen Of Speeding Train In J&K's Anantnag; Loco Pilot Injured

Karnataka: Elephant Runs Amok On Main Road In Gundlupet During Tiger Search Operation; Terrifying...

Karnataka: Elephant Runs Amok On Main Road In Gundlupet During Tiger Search Operation; Terrifying...

MP News: MP News: ‘Izzat Ki Thali Tak Naseeb Nahi…’ LoP Rahul Gandhi Condemns BJP After Govt...

MP News: MP News: ‘Izzat Ki Thali Tak Naseeb Nahi…’ LoP Rahul Gandhi Condemns BJP After Govt...

Punjab: Chaos Erupts Outside Clothing Store In Ludhiana After Video Of '₹13 Shirt Sale' Goes...

Punjab: Chaos Erupts Outside Clothing Store In Ludhiana After Video Of '₹13 Shirt Sale' Goes...

MP News: World Cup Champ Kranti Gaud Dances Her Heart Out In Hometown Chhatarpur To Celebrate...

MP News: World Cup Champ Kranti Gaud Dances Her Heart Out In Hometown Chhatarpur To Celebrate...