Viral VIDEO: Eagle Crashes Into Windscreen Of Speeding Train In J&K's Anantnag; Loco Pilot Injured

Loco Pilot Injured, Windscreen Shattered After 'Eagle' Crashes Into Moving Train In J&K's Anantnag

Srinagar, November 8: A strange accident took place on Saturday morning in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, when a bird which is believed to be an eagle crashed into the windshield of a moving train running on the Baramulla–Banihal route. The impact shattered the glass and left the loco pilot injured. A video has surfaced on social media, showing the injured bird and the loco pilot.

According to officials, the incident occurred between Bijbehara and Anantnag railway stations. The eagle suddenly appeared in front of the train and hit the windscreen with great force, injuring the pilot. The injured driver has been identified as Vishal and he was given immediate medical assistance after the train was stopped.

As per reports, the train was moving normally when it suddenly applied brakes, causing a jolt that left passengers shocked and confused. It was later discovered that the bird had struck the front glass of the engine, breaking it into pieces. A photo of the injured driver has also surfaced, showing glass shards embedded in his neck, which the doctors carefully removed during treatment.

Fortunately, all passengers on board were safe and no other injuries were reported. The eagle reportedly fell inside the engine compartment after the collision.

The incident has surprised both passengers and railway staff, as such accidents are extremely rare on this route. The railway authorities have launched an internal check to ensure there are no further safety issues with the train or its route.