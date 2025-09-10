Who Is Sushila Karki? Former Chief Justice Appointed Interim Leader Of Nepal Govt By Student Community

Sushila Karki | X

Kathmandu, September 10: In the latest development over the political crisis in Nepal, reports have emerged that the Gen-Z protesters have come to a consensus on Wednesday over the name of the interim leader after the forced resignation of Primer Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. The name of former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is in the lead to be appointed as Nepal's interim of the government.

There are reports that her appointment was confirmed during a virtual meeting as Nepal's interim leader which was held today. The meeting was convened by the student community which is spearheading the movement against the government.

Who Is Sushila Karki?

Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki was born on June 7, 1952 in Biratnagar. She studied political science and law. She is best known as Nepal's first female Chief Justice and remembered for her strong stance on democracy and legal reforms. She presided over key cases related to transitional justice and elections disputes during her tenure.

Nepal has been witnessing violence and unrest across the country after the youngsters took to the streets to protest against the social media ban and rising corruption. The protests has brought the entire country to a standstill. Incidents of violence and arson were reported from several parts. Leaders had to face direct wrath of the protesters as they were brutally thrashed in the middle of the street.

On Tuesday night, the Nepal Army took control of the airport after the protesters tried to storm the premises of the airport. The Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) was closed for 24 hours due to which domestic and international flights were disrupted, leaving hundreds of foreign nationals stranded.