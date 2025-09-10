 Pakistani Woman Arrested For Posting Obscene Videos On Social Media In Peshawar
Earlier, Peshawar Police had stated that they do not intend to suppress creativity or self-expression but insist that all content shared must remain within legal and ethical boundaries.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 05:47 PM IST
A woman named Ali Shah was arrested by Gulbahar Police for uploading "indecent, obscene and immoral" content on social media. In an X post on Tuesday, the Peshawar Police shared the video that the woman posted on social media wherein she can be seen performing obscene acts. In the same video, she can later be seen in police custody apologising.

Sharing the before and after video, Peshawar Police wrote, "AliShah 007 arrested for uploading indecent, obscene, and immoral content on social media. Action by Gulbahar Police Station. Case registered, further investigation underway. Peshawar Capital City Police clarify that actions against those spreading indecent content on social media will continue without discrimination."

Indore: Man Arrested For Sending Obscene Content To Woman
The arrest comes amid an ongoing crackdown against online indecency by Peshawar Police. Last week, two women were arrested for posting obscene videos on TikTok.

After the arrest, police requested that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) permanently close the TikTok account linked to the accused.

