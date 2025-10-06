 Mumbai Crime: 13 Women Rescued From Obscene Dance Bar; 3 Arrested For Running Illegal Activity In Grant Road
In a major crackdown on obscene activities, the Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 2 raided a restaurant near Grant Road and rescued 13 women allegedly found performing indecent dances to attract customers. Three individuals — a bar operator and two patrons — have been arrested in connection with the case.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 09:44 PM IST
article-image
Crime Branch rescues 13 women from Grant Road bar; three accused arrested for obscene dance racket | Representative Image

Raid Conducted At Congress House Restaurant

According to the FIR lodged in D. B. Marg police Station by complainant Sanjay Nana Talekar (52), a Cop attached to Crime Branch Unit 2, the raid was conducted at Congress House Restaurant, Building No. 417, Room No. 03, Ground Floor, Grant Road, V.P. Road.

Three Accused Arrested For Exploiting Women

The arrested accused have been identified as Uttam Narayan Mehta (57) — metal trader, resident of Ravindra Building, C.P. Tank, Suresh Sumer Mal Doshi (55) — Builder, resident of Vardhman Heights, Kalachowki, Byculla.

And Bhavana Radhelal Raj (58) — resident of Raja Terrace Building, near Apsara Talkies, Grant Road.

Women Forced Into Obscene Dances To Attract Customers

During the raid Conducted by Unit 2, 13 women were allegedly found dancing in skimpy clothes to loud music, performing obscene gestures, and making physical advances to lure male customers. Investigators revealed that accused Bhavana Raj, along with Mehta and Doshi, conspired to encourage and exploit the women for such acts.

Accused Booked Under BNSS; Women Sent For Rehabilitation

All three accused were issued notices under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The rescued women have been sent to Navjeevan Mahila Rehabilitation Home in Deonar for counseling and rehabilitation.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of officials from Crime Branch Unit 2, which continues to investigate the extent of the illegal activities at the establishment.

